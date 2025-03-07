Barack Obama’s Recent Solo Outing Has Everyone Asking the Same Question—Where’s Michelle?

It has been a while that the divorce speculations between Michelle and Barack Obama have been swirling around. The couple keeps making separate appearances, which have further fueled these speculations. Moreover, it was recently revealed that top media houses are apparently offering a lot of money to the Obamas for their first interview post divorce.

Amid all of these rumors, Barack Obama again was seen solo, as he joined his daughters, Sasha and Malia Obama to have dinner at Anajak Thai in Los Angeles. This solo outing for Barack Obama without the mother of his daughters has further ignited the divorce rumors.

However, as is natural for any couple, the Obamas have previously also made separate appearances. But given the current situation, such solo outings are only grabbing more eyeballs and creating more speculations. The day after the dinner with his daughters, on March 5, 2025, Barack went to the Los Angeles Clippers game against the Detroit Pistons on his own. He was seen to be sitting with the owner of the team, Steve Ballmer, who is also the CEO of Microsoft.

As soon as it became news that Barack was attending the game alone and without being accompanied by Michelle, the divorce rumors again started to flood social media. One user on X posted, “They on the outs.” Possible theories to analyze the reasons behind their marriage hitting the rock bottom were also put forward. However, some users also pointed out that Barack had often gone to places solo, even when his marriage was fine.

On the day that the game happened, Michelle was completely taken by her own plans and schedule. She posted about her day on her Instagram story, where she mentioned that she would be spending it with her brother, Craig Robinson and together they would be going to the South By Southwest festival.

It should be noted here that the divorce rumors started doing the rounds following Michell’s absence in various high profile events including Donald Trump’s inauguration event and Jimmy Carter’s funeral. While she could have been busy with things of her own, the fact that she was vacationing in Hawaii on March 9, on the day of the funeral, got a lot of people talking.

Following her absence at the funeral, political pundit Jack Posobiec had tweeted, “Hearing serious talk that the reason Michelle isn’t at the funeral isn’t that she wasn’t invited, but that she and Barack are on the outs.” Then Michelle also skipped Trump’s inauguration event, which further solidified the divorce rumors.

However, the couple had tried to dissuade these rumors by posting a couple selfie on their separate social media accounts with captions that tried to convey their love for each other. None of them have commented on these rumors and neither have they made any public appearances since early mid-December last December.

It now remains to be seen if any new information comes out following Barack’s solo outing with his daughters. For now, the couple remains tight lipped about their relationship status and all that is going on are mere speculations.