Michelle Obama’s ‘Grey Areas of Marriage’ Talk Intensifies Divorce Rumors—Is She REALLY Hinting at Trouble with Barack?

Michelle Obama and her brother Craig Robinson will be offering their thoughts on their new podcast, “IMO.”

The venture’s first episode will air on Wednesday, March 12, and the former first lady, who some speculate is going through a difficult time with her husband Barack Obama, and her sibling revealed in a new trailer that they will be discussing commonplace subjects with each other and their guests.

“Let’s be real: we are living through some really complicated and confusing times, and people are feeling more alone than ever,” the mom-of-two, 61, said. “But I’ve learned that if you’re feeling a certain kind of way, the reality is that others are probably feeling that way too, and when you take the time to be just a little vulnerable and open up about it, it’s a whole lot easier to find the answers you’re looking for.”

The duo will discuss everything, “whether you are navigating the grey areas of marriage and raising kids, dealing with a little friend drama, or even figuring out how to put yourself out there in the dating world,” Michelle added.

Every Wednesday, new episodes will air with celebrities like Tyler Perry, Keke Palmer, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Seth Rogen.

When the 63-year-old former president went to Jimmy Carter’s funeral by himself, speculation about the Obamas’ marriage started to circulate as OK! Reported. The Becoming author was “still in Hawaii on an extended holiday vacation,” according to CNN’s Jeff Zeleny at the time. However, her advisers claimed that she was absent because of a “scheduling conflict.”

She didn’t attend Donald Trump’s inaugural ceremony shortly after, but it wasn’t shocking because the two had never been friendly.

But Barack has also gone out alone a few times, most recently when he went to a Clippers game without his wife.

Amidst the conjecture, a long-standing rumor that Jennifer Aniston and Barack had a covert affair reappeared, something the 56-year-old actress had previously dismissed.

On Valentine’s Day, the couple gave each other a heartfelt social media shoutout in an attempt to demonstrate that their marriage was still going strong in spite of everything.

“Thirty-two years together, and you still take my breath away. Happy Valentine’s Day, @MichelleObama!” the dad-of-two wrote in his post alongside a photo of the duo.

“If there’s one person I can always count on, it’s you, @BarackObama. You’re my rock. I always have been. Always will be,” Michelle captioned her post. “Happy Valentine’s Day, honey!

❤️.”

The couple is rumored to have been secretly heading for divorce and are also discussing parting with their property. It is also being said that if Barack and Michelle get divorced, they will be the first presidential couple to split ways. In fact, in recent times, Barack Obama has often been spotted attending events alone, the latest being the NBA match.