Lyndon Baines was the last Democratic President to die at the age of 64 in 1973, just a few years after he left office. The death of Jimmy Carter, on Sunday at the age of 100, will be the first funeral for a Democratic President that the nation will witness in more than 50 years.

Carter was not only the longest-living president, but he also had the longest post-presidency tenure. He left office in 1980 at the age of 56. Several traditions and customs follow the death of the US president. However, the wishes of the family are also given priority, which means the proceedings can be different from each other.

Since Johnson’s death, there have been four state funerals for former presidents. The funeral proceedings were as follows: Johnson’s in 1973, Ronald Regan’s in 2004, Gerald Ford’s in 2007, and the most recent, George HW Bush’s in 2018.

Over six decades, Jill and I had the honor of calling Jimmy Carter a dear friend. But, what’s extraordinary about Jimmy Carter, though, is that millions of people throughout America and the world who never met him thought of him as a dear friend as well. pic.twitter.com/irknhZ6CJY — President Biden (@POTUS) December 29, 2024

When Richard Nixon passed away in 1994, his family opted for a more private and smaller ceremony. The proceedings occurred at his presidential library. As to political experts, there were concerns that the Watergate scandal (1972) could overshadow the larger proceedings.

According to the US Army Military District of Washington, The United States “conducts state funerals on behalf of all persons who hold, or have held, the office of president as well as a president-elect and other persons designated by the president.”

Jimmy Carter, the 39th US president, has died at 100 https://t.co/LhyY4m6AVX pic.twitter.com/eHTPRaPLrP — The Associated Press (@AP) December 29, 2024

A state funeral can last from 7 days to up to 10 days and includes three parts- the ceremonies in the home state of the president, ceremonies in Washington DC, and, lastly, ceremonies in the state where the family chooses to be buried.

The ceremonies happening in the capital include Armed Forces honor guards, units from the National Guard, the US Armed Forces Reserves, and Military bands. Outside the region of the capitol, the services may even include local units.

The Vice President Takes Oath of Office To Become President

In case a president dies in office, the first thing that needs to happen is the vice president taking the oath of office to become president.

President Plans the Funeral

As per the White House Association, the first thing a president is required to do is plan their funeral. This is followed by the family coordinating the proceedings after the passing of a president.

Barbara Owens was the then-state funeral planner for public affairs for the Joint Task Force, National Capital Region in Washington. After the death of Mr Ford in 2006, Owens said, “Until the family has had a chance to meet with our commanding general and go over the events of the next few days, we will not know what that schedule will be.” “They can choose to have a simple funeral – they can choose to have a full honor funeral. It simply is up to the family,” she further added at the time.

Proclamation of Death By the President

The White House is notified about the death of a former president, after which the current president announces the proclamation of death. The current president then orders the Department of Defense to organize a state funeral. The president even orders the closing of federal agencies and departments to observe a day of national mourning.

National Day of Mourning By Lowering the Flags to Half-staff

When a president passes away, all federal grounds, buildings, as well as naval vessels in the United States and its territories must fly the flags. They fly flags at half-staff for 30 days, as per the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Casket Transported to the US Capitol By the Military

As in the case of Ronald Reagan in California, where after lying in state at the presidential library of a former president, the casket is then escorted by the military and transported with the use of a presidential plane.

George HW Bush was transported from Houston, Texas, to lie in state at the US Capitol in 2018. He was then buried after two days at his presidential library in College Station, Texas. The lying in state allows former and current elected officials and the public to pay their respects. However, lying in state in the White House has only occurred so far for presidents who’ve died in office.

The Funeral Process

The funerals are held traditionally at the Washington National Cathedral in the capital of the nation. The events generally take place for five days, and the further proceedings depend on the individual presidents.

About the seating arrangements, the presidential party comes first, followed by the foreign chiefs of state. The seating is arranged alphabetically as per the English spelling of their country. Political experts noted in the time for Ford’s funeral 2007, that the heads of government are seated after the royalty representing chiefs of the state.

Honorary Salute By the US Military

When a president is buried at the gravesite, 7 honor guards fire a three-volley salute. For the former commander-in-chief, the military installations around the country fire 21-gun salutes.

Casket Carried in a Funeral Train

The caskets of several presidents traveled around the country by train; this allowed the citizens to pay their respects. In the past as well, the same tradition has been followed. George HW Bush’s family also decided to have his casket move around the country in 2018.

Burial

The present is then buried lastly, usually in a place that has personal significance to them. In the past, several presidents have been buried at their presidential libraries. However, presidents John F Kennedy and William H Taft were buried at Arlington National Cemetery.