Michelle Obama Makes a Huge Announcement—And It’s NOT About Politics!

Did you pause for a moment wondering what big announcement Michelle Obama has made? No, this time, she didn’t make headlines again for any kind of divorce rumors with her husband, Barack Obama. What a relief, right? Then, what is this about? A career announcement that isn’t about politics!

Let me cut to the chase and get straight to the point. The former first lady, Michelle Obama, is leaving the political world behind—well, at least for now. Because she is all set to take on an exciting new venture. Michelle is teaming up with her brother, Craig Robinson, to launch a brand-new podcast, IMO With Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson, on the Higher Ground network.

The show promises to create a space for open, honest discussions with an impressive lineup of guests. There are impressive names on the list, including Keke Palmer, Issa Rae, Jay Shetty, Tyler Perry, and Dwyane Wade. The first two episodes will air on March 12. Michelle and Craig will set the stage for what’s to come, and an interview with Issa Rae will follow.

“With everything going on in the world, we’re all looking for answers and people to turn to,” Michelle Obama shared. “My brother Craig and I launched the IMO podcast to create a space for people to come as they are, ask honest questions, give their opinions, and have thoughtful conversations about life.”

Craig Robinson, the Executive Director of the National Association of Basketball Coaches, talked about their lifelong traditions to get into deep discussions. “We grew up talking through life’s big and small questions together,” he said. “And now, we’re inviting listeners into that conversation, with the hope that it sparks new ideas, new perspectives, and creates the connection we could all use right now.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Obama (@michelleobama)

The podcast is set to debut live at SXSW in Austin, Texas, on March 13. Its main aim is to provide an interactive experience to the audience. IMO joins the ranks of successful Higher Ground productions, including The Michelle Obama Podcast, The Light Podcast, and Renegades: Born in the USA, featuring Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen.

For the past few months, the complete limelight has been on Michelle Obama’s divorce theory with her husband, former President Barack Obama. Netizens have refused to shut down the divorce theories, no matter their PDAs and social media capture. Barack has been seen solo a lot lately, and that’s the primary reason these discussions have been happening. There’s no solid proof yet about their relationship, but we hope everything remains loving and beautiful for the much-loved couple!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Obama (@michelleobama)

Now, away from all the rumors, Michelle is ready to take on this new journey. With a star-studded guest list and the Obama family’s signature storytelling, IMO is gearing up to be a must-listen series.