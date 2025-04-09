Michelle Obama Breaks Silence on Divorce Rumors—Says It’s Just ‘Big Girl Decisions’

Divorce rumors have followed Michelle Obama like a shadow these past few months. Headlines in tabloids, speculated across social media, and discussed in dinner table debates. From her absence at public events to her super private schedule, every move seemed to add a new theory. Is there really trouble in paradise? Has the Obama marriage quietly doomed? This week, Michelle herself finally broke the silence and it wasn’t with drama, but with grace.

The former First Lady addressed the speculation head-on during a candid appearance on Sophia Bush’s podcast Work in Progress, which aired on April 8.

At 61, Obama says she’s entering a new phase of life and that comes with clarity, self-care, and decisions that are rooted in personal peace. “The interesting thing is that, when I say ‘no,’ for the most part, people are like, ‘I get it, and I’m OK,’” she shared.

However, not everyone has accepted her recent choices without question. Her absence from a few public events including the funeral of former President Jimmy Carter and Donald Trump’s inauguration sparked sensational online buzz. Some even interpreted that her no-shows as a sign of marital strife. Barack Obama attended both events alone which was enough to add flame to the chatter.

But Michelle made it clear that her choices are her own. “That’s the thing that we, as women, I think we struggle with disappointing people,” she said. “So much so that this year people were –– they couldn’t even fathom that I was making a choice for myself. They had to assume that my husband and I are divorcing. This couldn’t be a grown woman just making a set of decisions for herself.”

MAJOR BREAKING: For the first time, Michelle Obama just SMASHED the right-wing lies that she and Barack Obama are getting a divorce. Michelle didn’t hold back. Listen below: pic.twitter.com/KkNflagxf0 — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) April 9, 2025

As it turns out, CNN reported that her absence from Carter’s funeral was due to a scheduling conflict. And when it came to skipping Trump’s inauguration, a source told People, “There’s no overstating her feelings about [Trump]… Michelle doesn’t do anything because it’s expected or it’s protocol or it’s tradition.”

Meanwhile, Barack Obama recently opened up about the pressures of their relationship. Speaking at Hamilton College, he admitted being in a “deep deficit” with Michelle after his presidency, and said he’s now prioritizing quality time to reconnect.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barack Obama (@barackobama)

Michelle, for her part, is embracing what she calls a new season of “big girl decisions” — and she’s not apologizing for it. “It was a real big example of me, myself, looking at something that I was supposed to do… and I chose to do what was best for me,” she said.