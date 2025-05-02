Michelle Obama Breaks Silence on Divorce Rumors—Here’s What She Really Said

People will be more interested in the sparks on the neighbour’s ground than the fire in their house. Something similar has been happening with Barack Obama and Michelle Obama. In the last few months, speculations of troubles in their marriage have been making the rounds.

While tabloids did what tabloids do, high-profile media personalities started to indulge in the trend. If this was an attempt to divert attention from cheap publicity, they definitely got that. However, if this was a veiled attempt to grab attention away from Donald Trump’s disastrous decision, they failed spectacularly.

Among several media personalities were Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly. In a recent podcast, Tucker Carlson suggested that Michelle Obama was very dissatisfied with Barack Obama, and it was very evident.

He went on to suggest that Michelle’s public persona and previous comments clearly indicate marital stress. Megyn Kelly agreed with Carlson. She even cited Michelle’s negative remarks in previous books and interviews. She took them as proof of deeper problems in their relationship.

Tucker Carlson nails it: a strong, healthy marriage is the foundation of a good life. It’s everything the Obama’s aren’t. He calls out Michelles open hostility toward Barack. Watch: pic.twitter.com/GYl4LmvXFf — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 30, 2025

Sycophants of Donald Trump quickly embraced the said comments. They used them further to damage the Obamas’ reputation. Some supporters even went so far as to suggest that the marriage between Barack and Michelle was a manufactured political alliance. An alliance of lower-middle-class black people from the south side of Chicago? But we digress.

It was rather bemusing coming from these people when Trump’s marriages have always been around scandals.

Carlson and Kelly’s remarks were then used as fodder in a broader cultural argument. Some Trump backers interpret Michelle’s candor as proof of her long-standing discontent.

Stop lying about the Obamas! This is simply right wing manipulation! They are NOT getting a divorce. pic.twitter.com/qRmr7syjn2 — ArtistStacy (@ARTISTstacy) May 1, 2025

Then, of course, Michelle has had enough. On May 1, Michelle Obama made an appearance on the Diary of a CEO podcast. Here, she addressed the growing rumors head-on and refuted reports of a divorce.

Michelle Obama dismissed the rumors in her typical manner. She candidly said that “you’d know” if their marriage was having significant issues. She dismissed the rumors’ public fixation on well-known marriages and the desire to find flaws in someone else’s life to make their own better.

She provided insightful commentary on the complexities of long-term commitment, and her humorous tone overshadowed the drama.

Michelle provided insight into the realities of her almost thirty-year relationship with Barack. She talked about the effort that goes on behind the scenes of an apparently ideal marriage. She talked about cooperation, respect, and persistent work.

The former First Lady admitted that they have had challenging times. But it is their tenacity and shared principles that have kept them rooted. Social media was on its heels as usual, and the #couplegoals trended in no time.

Michelle Obama says she skipped Donald Trump’s inauguration because she “didn’t care about doing the ‘right thing’”: “I think I just told myself, ‘I think I’ve done enough of that,’ and if I haven’t, then I never will.” pic.twitter.com/nzu1oVRyS5 — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 1, 2025

Michelle didn’t sugarcoat anything and talked about real marriages between real people who want to make it work. She even discussed other controversies of the last few months.

They were seen having dinner at Osteria Mozza in late April. It was enough to dispel the rumours. Pictures from the evening went viral on social media, and the outing seemed laid-back and loving.

Obama never made any public statement about anything. First, because there was nothing to make any statement about, and second, because it was literally no one’s business. Barack Obama is no longer the president, and Michelle holds no office. They are private citizens living a private life. It’s high time everyone let the couple be.