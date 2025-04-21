Megyn Kelly Just Threw Shade at Michelle and Barack Obama’s Marriage—And the Internet Is Losing It!

The Megyn Kelly Show is all about candid and honest conversations. And Megyn has done it again by sharing her views on the Obamas and their wedding. Her opinion is provocative and has raised eyebrows among the people. Megyn went on to say that Michelle and Barack married the wrong people–if this is what their views are after decades of marriage.

Megyn and her guest on the show, Maureen Callahan, listened to Michelle’s new podcast. Her guest on this episode of the Megyn Kelly show was Maureen Callahan, who is a columnist for The Daily Mail. The duo listened to Michele speaking about the longevity of the marriage. Michelle’s stance on married life is quite advanced, and many may not agree with it.

Michelle says if two people are going to be married for 50 years, then ten years out of those may be bad and the pair signs up to deal with it. She says this is how it works. Maureen agrees with her opinion and calls Barack a dead weight to Michelle. She also says that Michelle talks about hating her husband for a whole decade. This seems unhealthy. So, their having a successful marriage seems incorrect from this point of view.

Michele and Barack have been married since 1992. So they have been married for over 32 years now and have experienced different lifetimes together. They have grown together and ventured into different roles as parents, president, and first lady, and life after the end of the presidency.

Megyn Kelly is simply a racist, jealous person, who’s intellect does not mesure up to Michelle Obama’s. https://t.co/hiUrcjAGWC — mireille villemaire🇨🇦 (@mimivillemaire) April 19, 2025

However, Megyn cringes as she listens to Michelle speak like this about her marriage. Megyn was quick to question the logic that made Michelle say this. Moreover, she believes this isn’t good marriage advice for the listeners. She cannot counsel anyone about marriage and relationships if she thinks this about her marriage. Megyn says that Michelle always brings up a negative opinion about her husband.

Megyn has been married for 17 years and hasn’t had any bad years yet. She says, “I think she and he married the wrong people.” Megyn has been married twice in her relationships. Her first wedding was in 2001, and it ended in 2006. Then she got married again to Douglas Brunt in 2008. The duo has been married ever since and has three kids.

Megyn Kelly SLAMS Michelle Obama for her failed podcast… 👀 pic.twitter.com/sg66wHArwk — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) March 27, 2025

Maybe the Obamas know what they are talking about since they have been with each other since the beginning and have not had a single failed marriage. There have been mixed responses towards Megyn’s take on Michelle Obama’s podcast statement. Many netizens have come to defend Michelle and declared Kelly to be jealous.