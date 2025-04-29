“It Keeps Me Up at Night”—Michelle Obama Breaks Silence on What Terrifies Her About Trump’s Second Term

We all are aware of the current immigration crackdown by the Trump administration. The policies in place are anti-immigrant and they are getting deported. Some are even sent to the worst jail in El Salvador. As everyone is worried about the future of immigrants who call the US their home, the former first lady is also deeply concerned.

She addressed her worries on the “On Purpose” Podcast with Jay Shetty how she worries about the safety of immigrants and people of color. She says Donald Trump’s immigration policies are a direct attack on immigrants, including women and children, who are the most vulnerable.

She emphasizes advocating to protect everyone, saying, “That frightens me; it keeps me up at night. “ Her brother Craig Robinson was also present during the podcast with Jay.

NEW: Michelle Obama says Trump’s deportation policy “keeps her up at night,” despite the fact that her husband deported more people than any other president. Remarkable. President Barack Obama deported a whopping 3,000,000 illegal immigrants, demolishing the… pic.twitter.com/uBOIGdSm9H — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 29, 2025

The duo also discussed experiencing firsthand racism as they were growing up. The two got candid about it, and Michelle confessed that this was the hardest recent test as it does not end there. She also worries about her daughters. As she tells it, she commuted in a motorcade, but her girls are recognizable, and she fears a lot. She may not feel fear for herself but her daughters’ well-being scares her.

She blames the current leadership for the current scenario in the street, calling it indiscriminately towards who should belong and who should not. Moreover, she says these decisions are not even dependent on courts anymore or follow the right process. She is right here as a judge passing orders to bring back a deported man did not sit well with the Trump administration, and he was denied.

Michelle also talked about her brother’s story where she tells how he was stopped by a Black Chicago police officer while being accused of stealing a bicycle. Their reason for such behavior is that some people don’t belong and that may have led to them committing a crime. They can decide if a person is good or bad on the basis of skin color. This is not fair at all!

She then speaks about the bias, racism, and ignorance that keep the discrimination against POC going on. She worried a lot about the POC more than ever now.

Even her not being part of Trump’s second term inauguration was taken as a sign of marriage not working. She clarifies how people could not stand it and the only thing they could point out was marriage falling apart. Her stance on the issue remains the same that she did what was right for her even when it was hard. She did not succumb to what may have been perceived right.

The way Michelle has been vocal about struggles of POC and immigrants, it's high time to think about them and advocate for them.