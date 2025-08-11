Michelle Obama Once Again Effortlessly Pulls Off What Melania Trump Can’t Seem to Get Right

Michelle Obama‘s chapter at the White House ended long ago, but she continues to impress her fans in new ways. The former First Lady has been an inspiration to millions of women, mainly women of color, around the world. Her husband Barack Obama’s second term ended in January 2017, but the couple remains in the headlines for one reason or the other.

Michelle found a way to remain connected with her fans as she started a podcast with her brother, Craig Robinson, earlier this year. Recently, the brother-sister duo recorded their podcast “IMO” at the 23rd Annual Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival on Saturday.

During the wholesome episode, Michelle, Craig, and actress Natasha Rothwell talked about mental health, dating, relationships and the need to tell stories that reflect the Black experience.

As Michelle shared a gorgeous picture with Craig and other women at the event, heartfelt comments started to pour in!

“This is everything!!! Lots of beauty… lots of brains… and all love!!!” someone wrote in the Instagram comment section.

A Black woman wrote, “Hi Michelle Obama I miss you so much.”

“Look at all this beauty and wisdom,” another wrote.

It was heartwarming to see a post filled with only lovely comments, the same for which can’t be said for the current First Lady, who keeps getting trolled on social media, irrespective of what she does.

It’s been almost seven months since Donald Trump returned to the White House to serve his second term. However, Melania has barely spent any time at the White House in the last few months. Her absence from several notable events, including recent Trump’s Scotland visit, didn’t go unnoticed by fans and critics.

Despite the rumors, Melania ensures that she makes occasional appearances alongside her husband. And probably that’s her way of addressing the rumors.

The way Melania Trump handles the duties as First Lady is often criticized. And her absence isn’t doing any favours. Recently, as she invited applications for Christmas decoration volunteers and performers at the White House, she met with immediate backlash. “You don’t even live in the White House,” an X user replied to Melania’s call for applications.

People even reminded her of the leaked audio recording from the first term, where she was heard saying to her ex-friend and aide Stephanie Winston Wolkoff: “I’m working my a– off at the Christmas stuff. Who gives a f–k about the Christmas stuff and decorations? But I need to do it, right?”

This You ???

I REMEMBER 🤬 pic.twitter.com/64zcCP2eUA — Rick🇨🇦 Leaf Fan 4 Life 🇨🇦 (@leafs4life59) August 4, 2025

Though Melania isn’t very active on social media, whenever she makes an X or Instagram post, the comment section gets flooded with negative comments. The criticism is mainly because of Donald Trump’s radical policies, ruthless deportation crackdown, and his alleged links with s-x offender Jeffrey Epstein. Moreover, her relationship with Trump is also scrutinized frequently as people can’t seem to ignore all the times when Melania swatted Trump every time he tried to hold her hand in public.

Her frequent cold behavior towards her husband has even birthed a conspiracy theory that Trump pays his wife to make appearances with him. And the infamous body double theory is another reason why Melania can never escape the troll comments.

People on the Internet often express that they miss the era when Barack was the US President and Michelle always stood strong alongside him as the classy and resilient First Lady and doting wife.

Even though Michelle isn’t the First Lady anymore, she is still more adored than the current First Lady, who just can’t escape controversies.