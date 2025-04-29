Netizens Spot Melania Swatting Trump’s Hand in Resurfaced Clip Amid Marriage Trouble Rumors

Donald Trump and Melania’s honeymoon phase is definitely over, at least that’s what netizens think. Rumors about marital troubles for Trump and Melania have been around for quite some time now. Their recent appearances? Let’s just say they’ve only added more heat to the already burning buzz.

An Instagram recently posted a video montage of moments that showed Melania Trump clearly being annoyed at her husband. “Relationship goals,” the caption accompanying the uploaded video read.

The said video that is now gaining traction is not the only time the First Lady has appeared displeased around Trump. Another viral moment took place during Trump’s 2017 Inauguration ceremony. In the video that was posted online, the FLOTUS could be seen standing behind the Republican.

The clip showed Melania smiling at Trump, but her expressions seemed to suddenly change when he turned and looked away from her. That moment led to netizens trolling the couple to their heart’s content and even turning the moment into memes.

Another such moment was recorded during Melania and Trump’s official visit to Tel Aviv, Israel. Netizens and media both were quick to note how the First Lady seemed to “swat away” the President’s hand.

The clip featured the couple walking on the tarmac of the Ben Gurion airport surrounded by a horde of reporters. As Trump walked by his wife’s side, he made an attempt to extend his hand towards her to hold hers. In the moments that followed, the former model was seen swatting his extended hand away as she continued to walk.

Watch Melania Trump swat away President Trump’s attempt to hold her hand as the couple arrives in Israel https://t.co/2mZnWqc3dL pic.twitter.com/MBiysSYJj1 — People (@people) May 22, 2017

Interestingly, the buzz around that moment lasted for so long, the FLOTUS herself addressed it in her memoir. “The red carpet simply could not accommodate four of us abreast,” she recalled in her book. She explained how her batting Trump’s hand away was a “minor innocent gesture” and “nothing more.”

Another moment that led people to worry about the couple’s marriage was following Melania’s interaction with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. During the 2019 G7 Summit in France, several world leaders stood clumped up on the stage. A photo of Mrs Trump and Justin greeting each other went viral after Reuters posted it.

The photo showed Melania and the Canadian politician leaning into each other while the FLOTUS puckered her lips. In the photo, Trump stood beside the duo with an expression that could only be described as annoyed.

The gesture that was caught amid a harmless cheek kiss led to rumors about the couple’s marriage being in trouble. People were quick to claim that Melania was more attracted to the Canadian Prime Minister than her own husband.

She appears to be giving her husband the sideways glance. I doubt if she is having positive thoughts. — NoHoldsBarred (@AussieSteve64) April 27, 2025

In more recent times, a picture of the couple from former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral went viral. The picture featured a very sleepy Donald Trump who looked like he was close to dozing off, and Melania, who looked at him with an annoyed expression.

A netizen uploaded the picture to X(formerly known as Twitter) along with the caption, “what is Melania thinking?” Netizens couldn’t help but claim that Melania hated her husband.

“How much she loathes him? Just my guess,” one user wrote. Another quipped while writing, “how did I get stuck with this disgusting man.” A third added, “What did I do wrong to deserve this moron?”