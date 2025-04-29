Lip Readers Decode Melania Trump’s True Feelings About Husband Donald at Major Events

President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, were seen together attending events yet again. The pair was spotted at the funeral of Pope Francis, who passed away last week in the Vatican, as well as at Melania Trump’s 55th birthday.

While the First Lady has been known to be away from media events purposely, the duo’s presence together provides the latest insights into their relationship dynamics both personally and politically.

Here are a few occasions where Melania Trump has showcased her real feelings for her husband during his second term, which lip-reading experts have decoded.

But before we begin on that, President Trump also completed 100 days in office as of April 29, 2025, which marked another reason for the couple to celebrate, right? Well, she chose to spend it attending Pope Francis’s funeral, looking like a million bucks as she wore an all-black outfit.

As per The Irish Star, at the Pope’s funeral, Melania played a quiet yet effective role in navigating diplomacy. According to lip reader Jeremy, she whispered, “Donald, look left,” prompting Trump to turn and greet dignitaries like Spain’s King Felipe VI, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Stubb, shifting smoothly into diplomatic mode. Later, Trump also faced backlash for allegedly dozing off during the service.

Soon after the ceremony, which clashed with her birthday, Melania posted on the social media platform X, saying, “Thank you all for the heartfelt birthday wishes. I had the honour of attending Pope Francis’ funeral on this day, where I prayed for the healing of those who are suffering and for peace in the world.”

Similarly, during the inaugural ball in January 2025, Donald Trump attended three inaugural balls with Melania to celebrate his success. At the Liberty Ball, the pair performed an awkward dance together. Meanwhile, lip readers revealed that while she offered kind words to her husband, her body language seemed tense and detached, as always.

This instance proves that the contrast between Melania’s verbal support and physical unease has allegedly been the long-standing reason for strains between the couple. In addition, the former model’s confusing image in the media has always been an exploratory topic. While she often displays warmth in her expressions, some critics argue that her emotions can seem rehearsed and put together for the public.

Furthermore, in Melania Trump’s memoir, which goes by her name, she has revealed personal details about her life with Trump and spoken about how she liked to stay in New York rather than Washington, D.C., with her 19-year-old son Barron, who is in university at the moment.

Moreover, even though Melania’s media image has been confusing for the audience, the couple, who share a 24-year age gap in their partnership, have been together for nearly two decades.

Despite ups and downs in their relationship, the couple got engaged in 2004 and married at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in 2005. The pair welcomed their son, Barron Trump, in 2006. As assumptions continue, one thing remains clear: Melania’s actions, however subtle, play a significant role in shaping Donald Trump’s brand image in politics.

What do you think? Does Melania purposely act so out of place sometimes, or is she just like one of us, still trying to get hold of the idea of perfection that social media and PR have created?