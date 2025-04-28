Lip Reader Reveals Melania Trump’s Instruction to Donald at Pope’s Funeral That Saved Him from Embarrassment!

Lip-reading celebrities are a trend these days when they are in public, as we can’t hear what they are saying. Recently, Melania Trump and Donald Trump were at the Pope’s funeral in the Vatican.

A forensic lip reader, Nicola Hickling, got to work, reading what Melania was saying to her husband.

What Melania Trump said to her husband may have saved him from an awkward situation.

She said, “You should do it.”

Melania had to step in when Trump was clueless at the funeral. Several monarchs and world leaders were at the funeral held on Saturday. So, in one ceremony, the congregation was invited to offer a sign of peace by shaking hands. This is a tradition of the Catholic Church, and all must participate.

The Church has these protocols for the ceremonies. The same may also be performed during the mass right before communion when praying to the lord. Shaking hands shows peace between everyone and a renewal of fellowship moving forward.

As Trump was expected to shake hands, Melania noticed he wasn’t aware. So, she instructed Donald to shake hands. To this, he replied, oh, alright. He then shook hands with Spain’s King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, Estonia’s President Alar Karis, and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Trump wasn’t really serious about the funeral service anyway. People slammed him for choosing blue for a funeral while avoiding black. Even though he wasn’t the only leader in blue, yet he got bashed more as usual. Even Prince William wore blue. Many people commented on his blue outfit as they considered he might have done it purposely. While some people defended him too.

Let’s be for real right now, you guys are fucking hacks. Many of the men wore blue suits, but you zoomed in so only Trump could be seen. This is EXACTLY why we say the media is the enemy of the people pic.twitter.com/YxqgWaXCQF — Jessica 🇺🇸 (@JessicaBanner13) April 27, 2025

Netizens took to X to post if JD Vance couldn’t tell him to wear black. Another one asked for his reason to wear blue and not wear traditional colors to the funeral. People said he does not have class and should not be representing the country. Moreover, he was also seen laughing and chatting with Melania. So, it did not seem he was mourning or serious about the service.

Trump was also using his phone a lot. Where people assumed maybe he was bashing Biden or posting on his social media. He may even have been on group chat bragging about himself. We can also see how unserious he was as he reportedly dozed off at the service. However, Melania Trump was making up for him, telling him what to do.

Let’s analyze: Eyes closed. Slumping shoulders. Mouth hanging open (possible unseen drool). Melania looking away in disgust. Nope, not praying. pic.twitter.com/o8nTtducyC — Hiking Fellina – 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇨🇦🇬🇧 (@StKytti) April 27, 2025

She was even seen closing her eyes and praying during the services. As they were sitting in the front row, their every single move was captured and watched. Netizens did not take a break in slamming or judging them.

Billions of people watched the service as the Pope was laid to rest. He chose a simple funeral with a wooden coffin instead of a three-tiered one. This shows his humility he was as he supported various world causes and wanted to make it a better place.