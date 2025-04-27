Melania Grabs Control During Awkward Birthday Kiss with Donald Trump—Body Language Expert Claims It Was Intentional

It wasn’t exactly a sweeping romance novel moment, but on her 55th birthday, Melania Trump seemed to take matters (and her husband) into her own hands as they touched down from Vatican.

After attending Pope Francis’ funeral in Vatican City, the Trumps returned to the United States. According to a body language expert, Melania appeared to take the lead as they landed back home.

The FLOTUS and the President had traveled to the Vatican for the funeral, where Trump also met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, their first meeting since February’s heated encounter.

After paying their respects, Trump, 78, and Melania, who had her birthday on Saturday left for the airport straight away to ride back to home.

The Trumps arrived on Air Force One at New Jersey‘s Newark Liberty International Airport where the President boarded Marine One and Melania Trump hopped on to a car. Before the couple got parted for their respective ways, they shared a hug and a kiss “in the air” that too in front of the camera, and it seemed like an intentional gesture, as explained by Judi James.

Judi James further said that Donald Trump might have willingly created “a contrast” with his “public display of fondness.” Last time he spent his wife’s birthday was in a courtroom. According to the expert, the POTUS seemed a bit “instigated and performed” by Melania Trump who tried to distance herself from her husband a bit while coming out of the plane.

She continued, “Trump places a hand onto her back once they hit the tarmac to gently steer her away while he performs his power and victory ritual for the cameras alone, first raising one hand in a ‘hail’ gesture before curling it into a ball to show a raised fist and finally pointing at the cameras in a dominant gesture. He also goes to wave farewell to his wife from a distance as he plods to his helicopter, but he finds her standing waiting in the wind for him like the French Lieutenant’s Woman.”

Judi primarily talked about the fact on their moment of affection, that Melania Trump placed her hand on her husband’s arm and it looked like she’s the one, taking control there . The expert added that the President was caught “off-guard” but felt “very happy” as Melania tilted her head “to instigate the kiss” which was “in the air.”

The expert, further stated that, “The sight seems to trigger some birthday affection and he walks over to her, talking and with his left hand out in an intentional gesture. As his hand touches her waist Melania seems to take control, leaning forward and placing one hand on his arm, which then moves round to his back to pull him in for the air-kiss.”

“Her head tilts to instigate the kiss and both their lips pucker to mime a lip kiss, but in the air. It’s a rather sweet ritual that seems to catch Trump off-guard although he looks very happy with the proffered kiss from his wife.”