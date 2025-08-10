‘You Don’t Even Live in the White House’—Melania Trump’s Call for Volunteers to Decorate for Christmas Reignites Old Controversy

It’s still hot in Washington, D.C., and Christmas is months away, but Melania Trump has a proactive approach towards the decor. She’s staying ahead in the decoration department by inviting volunteer applications.

They will help in decorating the White House for Christmas and their first celebration there during the first term. This has backfired as people remember what she said about the decor earlier.

As per the White House protocol, they want volunteers for Christmas decor and performers. It’s a part of getting ready for the festivities for a huge celebration. There are certain deadlines here as the volunteers need to apply by Sept 5.

She has invited school choirs, bands, and holiday entertainment groups for entertainment. Their performances will be lined up on eight different dates in December. Before getting selected, they have to submit audition tapes with acoustic and a cappella performances as part of the rules.

Remember when Melania Trump said she didn’t fucking care about Christmas and it showed with the creepy, weird way she decorated the White House? Be sure to take pleasure in the beautiful decor of Jill Biden & the truly sincere joy she and President Biden take in celebrating Xmas pic.twitter.com/09aUzN0vKQ — Menckim’s Ghost 🇺🇸 (@menen_c) November 27, 2024

The rules prohibit them from using any amplification to make the sound better. There are different rules for decorating volunteers. They all must be above 18 years in age and available in the last week of November for decorations. Moreover, they will have to cover their travel and accommodation.

After the volunteer post went viral, everyone is pointing out Melania’s problematic audio, which was secretly recorded. She is heard saying, ‘who gives an F about Christmas and decoration.’ She sounded frustrated that she had been working so hard and no one cared.

Other people pointed out her tacky Christmas decoration. A third user chimed in, saying “But you hate doing this.” Another one said that she does not even believe in this, or that she lives in the White House to be doing it.

“I’m working…my ass off on the Christmas stuff, that you know, who gives a fuck about the Christmas stuff and decorations? But I need to do it, right?”—Melania Trump pic.twitter.com/iz7Cnh9Fht — Al Cappuccino…☕️🇮🇹 (@AlCappuccinoIT) December 25, 2024

Melania chose a red theme for Christmas decorations in the past, which was ridiculed by many. They pointed out how the White House looks covered in blood. Moreover, it appeared dystopian and straight from a horror movie. Despite the criticism, applications are coming in for the festivities. We’ll get to see what the First Lady picks this year and how it’s received.