Meet Meri Brown's "secret" boyfriend she's been dating since October after her messy separation with polygamist Kody Brown. The Sister Wives star recently introduced the "man" in her life to her social media fans, and she chose her birthday to reveal her new hush-hush romance.

Amos, who accompanied Meri for her 53rd birthday post, is a man she loves. The TV personality posted a three-photo slide on her Instagram account, announcing she's been officially in a relationship for over three months. In a joy-filled post, she posed smiling alongside her new beau, per The Sun.

In a lengthy caption, she wrote, "Birthday #53 looks a bit different for me this year, and might I say, I like how it looks! Meet Amos, the good-looking guy I've been dating since October!" Meri further revealed details about the man and what brought the two together.

"He's not 6 foot 6, nor is he a pilot, but he loves Christmas almost as much as I do, and we laugh a lot together, both of which are important elements to a relationship," she continued. Meri added that her pet dog has also approved of her new boyfriend, "Also, Zona loves him."

The TLC star explained why she kept her relationship hidden, "I've been keeping this kind of close to me as we've been enjoying the last few months of dating and getting to know each other. As I've considered when and how I wanted to share this fun news and share him with the world, I knew I wanted to celebrate my birthday specially and let you celebrate this with me!"

Her post received love from her fans, and they poured their good wishes in her comment section. A fan, @lisa_bender950, gushed, "I've never been so happy for a TV stranger! Another Instagram fan, @meagan.anders, supported, "[You] Should have dropped Kody a decade ago. Happiness looks much better on you!"

A third fan, @bornineastla1, rooted, "Oh Mary...I am so happy for you! What a fantastic way to introduce him to the world on your special day." A fourth well-wisher, @kenez_and_the_martinis, congratulated, "This is fabulous news!! This much happiness looks great in you & is well deserved! Happy Birthday."

@sandra_jane_brown commented, "OMG, you go, Meri. You deserve so much happiness after years of being treated wrongly. I loved watching you in Sister Wives and wanted to see you happy and treated like the beautiful woman you are."

The Brown family patriarch, who started as a polygamist, parted ways with his three wives- Christine Brown, Janelle Brown, and Meri. Amid the disintegrated relationships, the 53-year-old publicly revealed what went wrong between her and Kody.

"So a couple of days ago, Kody and I had had this discussion about where our marriage was and that it was not going to move forward," Meri said in a confessional, per E! News. She was Kody's first wife, who married him in 1990.

