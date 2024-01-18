Meri Brown has finally let go of her past with "no regrets." After years of struggle in her plural marriage with Kody Brown, the Sister Wives star found her happy place. In an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE, she turned the pages of her life, leaving behind the drama that unfolded with her ex.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ethan Miller

Also Read: ‘Sister Wives’ Star Meri Brown is Dating Again, Finally Reveals “Secret” Boyfriend to Social Media

The 53-year-old said she is feeling "really good" after saying goodbye to her 32-year-long marriage with Kody. Meri officially announced her split with the polygamist in December 2022, and since then, she's been living a single life but with tons of emotional baggage. However, not anymore.

"I feel like I have a direction, and I'm doing really well," Meri revealed her feelings for the August 2023 cover story. "There's definitely been a lot of clarity that has come over the past year or so with me and my relationship with Kody." The TLC star gave credit to the conversations she's been able to have with her ex-husband.

"And we've just been able to be real raw and honest and open with each other, and that's been good. I mean, it really has," she explained. "It's not like we have a bitter divorce, a bitter separation; we're good. We also don't talk every day, so it's not like we're best friend status either, but I feel like we're pretty comfortable with each other. And I feel like, honestly, I think that's the best way to be."

Also Read: 'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Cuddles Up to Her Rarely Seen Sister after Kody Brown Cuts Ties With Her

Meri announced in her birthday post on Instagram that she's been dating a man, Amos, since October 2023. The mother of one explained what attracted her the most, "He's not 6 foot 6, nor is he a pilot, but he loves Christmas almost as much as I do, and we laugh a lot together, both of which are important elements to a relationship!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meri Brown (@therealmeribrown)

Also Read: 'Sister Wives' Meri Brown 'Not Bothered' About Being Left Out of Christine Brown's Wedding

Despite the Brown family fallout, Meri said she's not holding any grudge against her ex and the rest of the family. However, she admitted that she wished "we could have had some of the conversations sooner. And also, I don't know if I would've been ready to have some of the conversations sooner."

She continued, "So it's not like I can live my life with regret and wish something would've happened. I think we all do that to some degree, but I know that there's things that I needed to learn, and I know there's things that I needed to do to be able to be in the place that I am right now with the whole thing."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meri Brown (@therealmeribrown)

In a joint statement in January 2023, the reality stars Kody and Meri Brown informed, "In light of a recent unapproved press release, we feel compelled to share our own truth, in our own way, and in our own timing," per TODAY. "After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship."

Although they were no longer married, Kody and Meri said they were "committed to kindness and respect toward each other and to all members of our family."

More from Inquisitr

Here’s Why ‘Sister Wives’ Star Kody Brown Is Glad He Didn’t Expand Family With Meri Brown

Sister Wives: Meri Brown Discusses Kody Brown's Anger Over Catfish Scandal