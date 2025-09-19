Melania’s Secret Weapon? Friend Spills Her ‘Soft Power’ Control Over Trump Behind Closed Doors

There has been endless speculation around the First Couple’s relationship. Divorce buzz often dominates the headlines. Meanwhile, a friend of Melania Trump has revealed the truth about the First Lady’s marriage to Donald Trump. For Trump’s historic second state visit to the UK, the presidential pair traveled across the Atlantic on Monday before touching down at Stansted Airport in Essex.

As they disembarked from Air Force One, Melania held her husband’s hand warmly in an uncommon show of devotion. After they arrived at the bottom of the stairs, RAF members from The King’s Color Squadron lined up on either side of the hallway to greet them with a complete guard of honor.

Chief UK politicians and other dignitaries, including Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper, greeted them. Throughout the show, the couple charmingly kept their hands intertwined, though some have suggested Melania’s firm hold may have been an attempt to hide the president’s hand bruises.

Regine Mahaux attributes their marriage’s success to Melania’s ability to provide her millionaire husband with “balance” so he may “take the light” while she supports him in the background. Regine insists that Melania is a “strong” lady in spite of this.

In a conversation with Hello!, she voiced her admiration: “There is something in her – the strong woman – but at the same time, there is a soft power; she’s really good at balancing her husband. Sometimes I wonder how she could have the courage to keep on going; they’ve gone through so much. She’s committed. She loves him and he loves her.”

According to Regine, the couple always tries to “find joy” in the times they spend together, even though their busy schedules sometimes keep them away. She adds that Donald regularly checks in on Melania when work keeps them apart and expresses a strong desire to see her happy.

Melania Trump reveals in her memoir that when Donald first expressed interest, he was pursuing another woman. Because of his date, she decided to accept his number rather than give him hers.

A peek into their mutual passion for film and music is also provided by the First Lady. She adds in her book: “We share a love for Elvis Presley and Elton John. Whenever he had music playing at home, he’d crank up the volume and pull me into a spontaneous dance.

“And when it came to movies, we enjoyed everything from Westerns to old classics to dramas. His taste was eclectic, just like mine. We frequented the theater, catching nearly every new release. Our nights were filled with the thrill of baseball games, football games, and boxing events.”

She recalls their January 22, 2005, wedding, which consisted of a reception at Donald’s opulent Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, and a ceremony at the Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea.