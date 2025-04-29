Melania Trump’s Favorite Lipstick? Here’s What We Know From Her Most Iconic Beauty Moments

When it comes to high-stakes fashion, few can compete with the stunning perfection of the First Lady Melania Trump. Whether she’s walking across the White House lawn in sky-high stilettos or commanding attention at global summits with just a side-eye and a smoky gaze, Melania knows how to make an immediate presence.

Her couture wardrobe and sleek blowouts are often grabbing headlines. But her signature lipstick game deserves its own standing ovation too!

Let’s take a look at some of her most iconic lipstick moments, and the shade she’s most likely to have used.

The Inauguration Glow—Urban Decay ‘Naked’

Raise your hand if you think Melania Trump looks absolutely stunning for inauguration today pic.twitter.com/9HTtFguTAH — ULTRAMAGA FANS🇺🇸 TRUMP🇺🇸2028 (@WilliamAlbrech) January 21, 2025

At Donald Trump’s 2017 inauguration, Melania stunned the world in a sky-blue Ralph Lauren coat and her signature soft waves. Her beauty look? Just as classic. Her makeup artist, Nicole Bryl, confirmed that she wore Urban Decay’s ‘Naked’ cream lipstick, a pinky-beige nude that gave her a glowing, understated finish. Fast forward to January 2025, and Melania walked back as First Lady once again.

This time, in a ivory coat and structured waves, but with the same bullet of lipstick. Her hat might have created quite a buzz that time. Either ways, her consistency with the lip color speaks volumes.

The Rosy Mauve Hue That Follows Melania Everywhere

Melania & Donald – Easter 2025 🐣✝️🐇🌸 pic.twitter.com/uxQ9NABnOx — Keeping Up With The Trumps (@KUWTTRUMPS) April 21, 2025

Melania Trump’s signature beauty move might just be her consistent love for a soft, cool-toned rosy mauve pink lipstick, a shade that seems to follow her from historic podiums to elegant garden strolls. Whether she’s standing beside Donald Trump during his inauguration or flashing a smile at the White House Easter Egg Roll, this flattering hue frames her smile with just the right mix of warmth.

The shade is subtle, polished yet approachable, everything her public image is built on. And judging by how often she returns to it, it’s safe to call this timeless rosy mauve her absolute favorite.

A Royal Flush of Berry

Melania Trump STUNS in this Givenchy red sequinned cape-sleeve wool-crepe gown today as she, and President Donald Trump host a dinner for Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. #PoweroftheFirstLady #BeBest pic.twitter.com/Nq0s10B7GZ — FLOTUS Report (@MELANIAJTRUMP) June 4, 2019

Now here’s where things get interesting. Melania may love her go-to rosy mauves, but every so often, she throws in a curveball. And what better occasion than a state dinner at Buckingham Palace? Standing tall in that show-stopping red cape gown beside Donald Trump, she ditched her usual pinkish-nude and went a few shades deeper. On this night, her lips whispered muted berry; elegant, regal, and just a little dramatic.

It wasn’t your classic Melania move, but that’s what made it so fun. Let’s just say, if this was her royal flush moment, she definitely played the right card.

Met Gala, Same Lips

Melania Trump may switch up the gowns. Be it fuchsia mermaid glam, white sequin mini, or that jaw-dropping gold sheath, but her lip game? That stays loyal. Through the glitz and glitter of multiple Met Gala red carpets, Melania has kept one thing strikingly consistent: her rosy mauve pout.

The shade is feminine yet so sharp, polished but never overpowering. In photos across the years, it’s that same soft-rose-meets-cool-pink tone that pulls her looks together like a finishing brushstroke. Whether she’s channeling old-school bombshell or futuristic femme fatale, that lip says, “I’ve arrived,” without ever shouting.

Sure, there have been rare occasions where Melania has surprised us with a bold berry or a nude gloss, but those are the outliers. From presidential inaugurations to Easter Egg Rolls, Met Galas to formal state dinners, to a lots of other events, the rosy mauve lip has been her quiet power move.

It’s elegant without trying, glamorous without effort. And? It’s unmistakably Melania.

Melania and Trump black-balled at the Annual Met Gala Red Carpet by Vogue editor Anna Wintour after Trump won the Presidency in 2016.

Credit: Inside Edition. HelloX! pic.twitter.com/LDHWy1XUa0 — Holmes1618 (@Holmes1618) January 3, 2025

Like her signature side-swept hair and structured coats, this lipstick isn’t just a beauty choice, it’s part of the brand. Even in a whirlwind of changing headlines, some things, like her favorite lipstick, stay perfectly in place.