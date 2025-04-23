“Melania Could Save Them”—Vogue’s FLOTUS Snub Backfires, Insiders Say They’re Chasing Relevance Now

First Lady Melania Trump has often been lauded as a fashion icon. However, one major fashion magazine, Vogue had chosen to snub her during her first term as the FLOTUS. And now, it seems that choice is coming back to haunt them, as revealed by insiders to RadarOnline.

Vogue snubbed Melania not because her taste in fashion was poor but because of her politics and now that Donald Trump is back as the American President and Melania is again making headlines for her impeccable fashion sense, Vogue is finding it difficult to stay relevant, insiders mentioned.

Vogue had also criticized Melania’s look for the official White House portrait, as Hannah Jackson said, “The choice to wear a tuxedo—as opposed to a blazer or blouse—made Trump look more like a freelance magician than a public servant. It’s perhaps unsurprising that a woman who lived in a gold-encrusted penthouse, whose fame is so intertwined with a reality-television empire, would refuse to abandon theatrics—even when faced with 248 years of tradition.”

However, this statement was not taken kindly by Melania’s friends and other fashion enthusiasts as they supported the First Lady in her choice of clothing and blasted Vogue for its views. Presently, Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, mentioned that the decline in the importance that Vogue used to have is mainly because of a shift in the fashion landscape and how the magazine is now viewed by the world.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MelaniaTrumpStyle (@melaniatrumpstyle)



One insider said, “Vogue isn’t what it used to be. Four years ago, few dared defy Anna Wintour. But now? Melania’s influence eclipses the magazine. She doesn’t need their stamp of approval to dominate the style scene.” They further added, “They ignored one of the most stylish women in the world — not because she lacked taste, but because of politics.”

Vogue had previously taken more interest in the likes of Kim Kardashian and ignored Melania. However, now they are apparently trying to rectify their mistakes but Melania does not seem to be interested. As an insider mentioned, “They missed their chance the first time. Now they’re scrambling to stay relevant. Melania could save them… if she even bothers to answer the phone.”

However, the First Lady seems to remember how Vogue’s Editor-in-Chief Amy Wintour had snubbed her and now chooses not to pay attention to them. Since Trump’s second term has also led to Melania being more valued by other fashion tycoons of the industry, it does not seem necessary for her to care about what Vogue thinks.

As Radaronline reported, following Trump coming back as the American President, “couture designers have changed their stance on dressing the first lady, with many offering her exclusive deals and creative control if she chooses to work with them.”

An insider added, “She’s rewriting the rules of influence. She’s selective, she’s silent, and she’s magnetic. Every look becomes a headline. And she’s doing it without Vogue’s blessing.” Melania’s recent fashion choices have also been rather bold as she wore a Hervé Pierre’s black and white zig-zag print dress at the Inauguration Ball.

Melania keeps serving flawless fashion moments. Now, the big question now is, will she ever patch things up with Vogue, or is this style standoff here to stay?