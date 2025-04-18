“Am I Eligible?”—Jimmy Kimmel Drags Melania Into Trump’s Deportation Mess With Brutal Joke

Jimmy Kimmel is once again making headlines for taking aim at President Donald Trump. And, this time he is dragging Melania Trump into the mix while cracking jokes about immigration, Spirit Airlines, and even Elon Musk’s chaotic personal life.

On a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the late-night host discussed Trump’s latest idea, which has been making the rounds online for its sheer absurdity; a “self-deportation” program. During a sit-down with Fox News, Trump proposed offering undocumented immigrants cash and a plane ticket to voluntarily leave the United States. If they’re “good,” he added, the government would help them come back legally.

“We’re going to give them a stipend,” Trump explained. “We’re going to give them some money and a plane ticket, and then we’re going to work with them. If they’re good, if we want them back in, we’re going to work with them to get them back in as quickly as we can.”

Kimmel, never one to pass up a political punchline, latched onto the bizarre logic of the proposal with razor-sharp sarcasm.

“What a deal,” he said with a smirk. He added in one of his most biting jabs of the night, “You know, usually when Trump offers an immigrant money and plane tickets to go away, it’s because he’s getting divorced. Melania’s like: ‘Am I eligible for this?’”

The studio audience erupted with laughter, clearly enjoying Kimmel’s take on Trump’s immigration tactics, and Melania’s long-rumored discomfort with her husband’s political spotlight.

But Kimmel didn’t stop there. He continued to analyze the puzzling strategy behind the so-called self-deportation program and mocked its contradictory logic.

Jimmy Kimmel stopped crying about President Trump and got back to telling actual jokes. The world is healing. pic.twitter.com/TYbqgHXF21 — Anthony Constantino (@ac132) April 16, 2025

“So the plan, as I understand it, I’m sure we’ll get more details, is if you’re an undocumented immigrant, Trump wants you to go home,” Kimmel said. “But if you’re ‘good’ at home, he will get you back into the country. They will fly you out of the country, and then bring you back… Who came up with this plan, Spirit Airlines?!”

The jab at Spirit Airlines added an extra layer of humor, comparing Trump’s immigration scheme to the budget airline known for its chaotic customer service and confusing fees; a comparison not lost on Kimmel’s viewers.

Kimmel’s monologue didn’t end with Trump, however. The comedian also went after Elon Musk, whose private life has come under intense scrutiny following a Wall Street Journal exposé. The investigation mentioned Musk’s growing number of children and included alleged messages between the tech mogul and conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair, who claims Musk fathered her child.

Musk, according to the report, allegedly refused to take a paternity test and instead made cryptic, sci-fi-esque declarations about population control.

“Musk reportedly told one woman, when she was pregnant with his child, that he needed to start making babies with other women, too,” Kimmel said, taking the reference of the WSJ’s findings. “He sent her a text that said: ‘To reach legion-level before the apocalypse, we will need to use surrogates’.”

Jimmy Kimmel tries not to cry in his latest tirade against Donald Trump: “It was a terrible night for women, for children, for the hundreds of thousands of hard working immigrants… for health care, for our climate, for science, for journalism, for justice, for free speech.” pic.twitter.com/FDgIXejhsT — Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) November 7, 2024

The crowd groaned and laughed as Kimmel shook his head in disbelief. “He even texts like a super-villain! He’s Sex Luther!”

Rounding out the segment, Kimmel returned to Trump for one final zinger, this time linking Musk’s enthusiasm for procreation to his influence on politics.

“Elon loves babies. I mean, he spent $300 million to get one elected president, he loves them so much.”

The night’s monologue was another example of how Kimmel mixes pop culture, politics, and savage humor in a way that continues to resonate with viewers.

Whether viewers see his jokes as truth-telling satire or savage comedy, one thing is clear. Jimmy Kimmel isn’t backing down, especially not with Trump back in the Oval Office and the headlines writing themselves.