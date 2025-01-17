Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Donald Trump’s Efforts to ‘Save Hollywood’ in Hilarious Segment

The King of blending humor and comedy the right way, Jimmy Kimmel, the renowned television host, comedian, writer, and producer, once again proved that nobody can roast prominent figures better than him. The star, who hosted the Oscars for the fourth time after 2017, 2018, and last year, began his 12-minute speech by paying tribute to Greta Gerwig and Barbie, mocking the applauding audience for not nominating Gerwig in the Best Director category.

Following this, Kimmel took a playful jab at actor Robert Downey Jr. Referring to Downey’s nomination for Best Supporting Actor, he noted that the actor is currently at “his highest point” or “one of his highest points,” a subtle reference to Downey Jr.’s past struggles with drug addiction. Most recently, Kimmel mocked President-elect Donald Trump on his show for appointing several well-known MAGA celebrities as “special ambassadors” to Hollywood.

In his Truth Social post, Trump shared that he was appointing Jon Voight, Mel Gibson, and Sylvester Stallone to help fix the “great but very troubled” Hollywood. According to Trump, these figures would play a crucial role in making Hollywood “BIGGER, BETTER, AND STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE.”

While Trump’s statement sparked mixed reactions, Jimmy Kimmel took the opportunity to say, “While everybody has been worried that he won’t do anything to help us, it turns out we’re wrong.” He then said, “Wow. Braveheart, Rambo, and the Midnight Cowboy. He summoned the three horsemen of the Apocalypto to save us.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by President Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump)

Kimmel later read out the part of Trump’s post promising the three actors would help make Hollywood “BIGGER, BETTER, AND STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE!” and mocked, “It looks like Trump saw The Expendables 3 on his plane last night and was like, ‘I need those guys to help me.” Reacting to the part of the post where Trump claimed the actors would serve as his “eyes and ears,” Kimmel replied, “And who better to be Trump’s eyes and ears than 86-year-old Jon Voight? Kevin Sorbo must be devastated that he was not included.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel)

Trump, who is reportedly coming to visit Los Angeles to check the damage caused by the fires, has also criticized the appointed government for their response to the fire. However, it remains unclear whether he will visit before or after his inauguration. To this, Kimmel took another sarcastic remark and said, “He is supposedly coming to California to survey the damage and call people names.” Kimmel said. “It’ll be good to see him. It’s been too long.”

Kimmel has been vocal about the LA Wildfires, which began on January 7 and have devastated neighborhoods, claimed 24 lives, and wreaked havoc across Southern California, destroying homes. According to Mint, the losses reportedly amount to $275 billion.