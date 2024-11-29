Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Trump for Allegedly Seducing His Own Friends’ Wives: "Fifty Shades Of Orange"

Michael Wolff’s explosive book, Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, delves into a trove of revelations about President-elect Donald Trump and his inner circle. Comedian Jimmy Kimmel once couldn’t resist highlighting some of the book’s most shocking claims during a 2018 episode of his show Jimmy Kimmel Live. A shocking description of Trump's alleged interactions with his friends' wives was one of the many shocking incidents that drew Kimmel's attention. There is no lack of controversial material to analyze as the book presents a harsh picture of the president.

Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago on November 14, 2024, in Palm Beach. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Joe Raedle)

As reported by The Daily Beast, the author wrote, "Trump liked to say that one of the things that made life worth living was getting your friends’ wives into bed." According to the reports, Trump had a peculiar tactic for pursuing a friend’s wife. He would first attempt to sow doubt in her mind about her husband’s character. Then, Trump would summon the husband to his office under some pretense, engaging him in his signature style of explicit and flirtatious banter. Unbeknownst to the friend, Trump would secretly have the wife listening in on speakerphone the entire time, as reported by Entertainment Weekly.

Kimmel labeled it as, “Fifty Shades of Orange.” The comedian then asked, “No wonder his only friends are Fox & Friends! Who does that to their friends?” He then highlighted the White House's claims dismissing the book as nothing but complete fabrication by a tabloid writer. He said, “Here’s the thing, they let this writer, Michael Wolff, into the White House. He was there all the time. He claims he conducted over 200 interviews.” Kimmel continued, “Why did these idiots let him in the White House in the first place? That alone indicates poor decision-making.”

The comedian joked that he had no intention of buying the book, planning instead to skim magazine excerpts and move on. However, when Trump’s legal team launched an aggressive campaign to block its publication, he changed his mind—buying 20 copies out of spite. He quipped that he’d gift the book to his parents, in-laws, and cousins, and even slip copies into his neighbors’ mailboxes. Kimmel also noted the irony of Trump’s legal threats, which catapulted the book from No. 48,000 to No. 1 on Amazon, calling the situation “crazy.” Taking it a step further, he mocked Trump and his inner circle, labeling them dumb.

In another explosive excerpt from the book, former chief advisor Steve Bannon labeled Donald Trump Jr.’s alleged meeting with a Russian lawyer for dirt on Hillary Clinton as “treasonous” and “unpatriotic.” Another source questioned Trump’s mental fitness for the presidency, while Wolff claims that nearly everyone in Trump’s orbit has privately called him "stupid." Kimmel sarcastically suggested that Trump’s dramatic reaction to the book only proves Wolff’s narrative, as reported by The Week. Meanwhile, Trump has dismissed the book’s claims, insisting he never spoke with Wolff—though the author maintains he has recordings and notes from his interviews to back up his account.