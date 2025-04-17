Elon Musk’s 13th Child’s Name Finally Revealed—And It Isn’t as Wild as You’d Expect!

Back on February 14, 2025, right wing influencer Ashley St Clair shook the internet as she claimed that she had a baby with tech mogul Elon Musk. Since then, the controversy has only grown, with heated tweet exchanges and Musk’s denial of fatherhood adding more complications.

While a paternity test was demanded to establish the truth, a recent report by The Wall Street Journal, revealed that “a report from Labcorp stated that the ‘Probability of Paternity’ was 99.9999%.” Besides the confirmation of the paternity, WSJ also mentioned that Ashley St Clair has said that their child is named Romulus.

Given how bizarre names Elon Musk has for his children, this one is rather normal and has its roots in Roman mythology as Romulus was the founder of Rome and its very first king. He and his twin brother Remus were raised by a she wolf after they were abandoned as children and eventually Remus was killed by Romulus as they had a disagreement regarding the location of the city.

With the revelation of the child’s name, Ashley also said to WSJ that she had to first talk to Musk’s fixer Jared Birchall, who told her that Musk was ready to offer “St. Clair $15 million and $100,000 a month in support in exchange for her silence about the child.” However, to this offer, Ashley’s response was straightforward as she said, ““I don’t want my son to feel like he’s a secret.”

This led to Birchall giving her some advice where he mentioned that while Musk was a “very big-hearted, kind and generous person” things generally do not go well when the mothers of his children decide to take the “the legal route.” He further added that going down on a path like “that always, always leads to a worse outcome for that woman than what it would have been otherwise.”

When Ashley was asked if Musk is being rather “vindictive” with her given how the financial responsibilities of the child have also been neglected by him, she said, “Well, that’s his modus operandi, when women speak out. You can check the stocks, I’m not the only one who is cleaning up after his messes.”

Musk already has the reputation of being obsessed with fathering children but completely failing to do his fatherly duties. He is the father of 14 children on record but there are speculations of him having more children than the official number. Besides Romulus, his other children include Nevada Alexander Musk (passed away as an infant), Griffin and Vivian Jenna (formerly Xavier), and Kai, Saxon, and Damian Musk (triplets), whom he had with Justine Wilson, a Canadian author.

Musk also has children with Canadian musician Grimes and their unique names are X Æ A-Xii (commonly “X”), Exa Dark Sideræl (known as “Y”), and Techno Mechanicus (“Tau”). Lastly, Musk fathered four children with Shivon Zilis and those kids are named Strider and Azure (twins), Arcadia, and Seldon Lycurgus.

With the latest addition of Romulus to Musk’s clan of children, it now remains to be seen how he behaves with the child and his mother, given she has shown the courage to stand up against him in public.