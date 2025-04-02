Elon Musk Called a ‘Man-Child’ by New Baby Mama Following Heated Child Support Dispute

It was back in February when right wing influencer Ashley St. Clair had claimed to have given birth to Elon Musk’s child. While she made the announcement in February, she said that the baby was born five months back and she had to keep the news a secret for various personal reasons.

However, since then, this news has turned into a controversy as whether or not Musk has actually fathered the child has remained unclear. While Elon Musk did not address this rumor for a while, his comments to Laura Loomer, another conservative influencer, has now sparked a tussle between him and Ashley St. Clair. Taking to X, Musk said, “I don’t know if the child is mine or not, but am not against finding out. No court order is needed.”

He further added, “Despite not knowing for sure, I have given Ashley $2.5M and am sending her $500k/year.” However, after around some 90 minutes of Musk tweeting his statements, Ashley came forward to provide her side of the story, which was vastly different from the claims that Musk made.

Ashley posted, “Elon, we asked you to confirm paternity through a test before our child (who you named) was even born. You refused. And you weren’t sending me money, you were sending support for your child that you thought was necessary… until you withdrew most of it to maintain control and punish me for ‘disobedience.’ But you’re really only punishing your son.”

She further added, “It’s ironic that your last effort in court was to try to gag me while you use a social media channel you literally own to distribute derogatory messages about me and our child to the entire world. It’s all about control with you, and everyone can see it.” Ashley then called Musk a man-child who needed to grow up as she wrote, “America needs you to grow up, you petulant man-child.”

Musk’s irresponsible behavior as a father is not really a new thing as his former partner Grimes also publicly asked for Musk’s help to take care of their child. Grimes had mentioned that the child needed medical help and the fact that Musk ignored her to the point that she was compelled to bring the matter out in the public shows how careless Musk can be as a father.

Moreover, Musk also did not value Grime’s opinion when he took their son X to the White House as Grimes had made it clear that she does not like her son to be making public appearances like this. Since he is a child, Grime’s concerns as a mother are completely valid though Musk seems to think differently. His behavior also shows that he does not have much concern for what the mother thinks and will only do as he pleases.

It should be noted here that Elon Musk has fathered 14 children till now and he will probably father a few more. However, the behavior he has been showing as a parent figure is natural to make one question his capabilities as a parent. With the claims made by Ashley St. Clair against him, it now remains to be seen how Musk deals with the whole situation.