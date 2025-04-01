Elon Musk Finally Breaks Silence on Ashley St Clair’s Claims of Birthing His 13th Child

On February 14, MAGA influencer Ashley St Clair made headlines as she claimed to be the mother of Elon Musk’s 13th child. She announced that she gave birth to their son five months ago and kept it a secret to protect the child’s “privacy and safety.” As her claims went viral, Musk refrained from making any comments. However, after more than a month, he has finally come forward to address the influencer’s claims.

Recently, a video of Ashley St Clair surfaced online where she was seen selling her Tesla car. Musk had reportedly gifted her the car when they were allegedly dating. Ashley decided to sell her car worth $100,000 as she claimed that the billionaire cut off the child support.

In the video, Ashley can be seen with her expensive car and a blue file that probably contains paperwork. She said in the Daily Mail video, “I’m selling it because I need to make up for the 60% cut that Elon made to our son’s child support.

Laura Loomer, a far-right influencer, shared the video on X and wrote, “Gold digger and professional gaslighter Ashley St Clair was caught on camera outside of her ritzy Manhattan condo (paid for by her sugar daddy Elon Musk) selling her $100,000 Tesla she said was gifted to her by Elon Musk during their romantic relationship. She said she’s selling it to make up for $100,000 in alleged cuts to her child Support payments from Elon.”

Gold digger and professional gaslighter @stclairashley was caught on camera outside of her ritzy Manhattan condo (paid for by her sugar daddy Elon Musk) selling her $100,000 @Tesla she said was gifted to her by @elonmusk during their romantic relationship. She said she’s… pic.twitter.com/opNxxZxzUY — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) March 31, 2025

Replying to Loomer’s video, Musk said that he isn’t sure if the child is his and added that he is ready to take the paternity test. He added that despite knowing if he is actually the father, he has been sending money to Ashley.

The Tesla owner wrote, “I don’t know if the child is mine or not, but am not against finding out. No court order is needed. Despite not knowing for sure, I have given Ashley $2.5M and am sending her $500k/year.”

I don’t know if the child is mine or not, but am not against finding out. No court order is needed. Despite not knowing for sure, I have given Ashley $2.5M and am sending her $500k/year. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 31, 2025

This is the first comment from Musk regarding Ashley’s claims ever since she made the controversial tweet. Meanwhile, Ashley hit back at him on X as she wrote, “Elon, we asked you to confirm paternity through a test before our child (who you named) was even born. You refused. And you weren’t sending *me* money, you were sending support for your child that you thought was necessary… until you withdrew most of it to maintain control and punish me for “disobedience.” But you’re really only punishing your son.”

“It’s ironic that your last effort in court was to try to gag me while you use a social media channel you literally own to distribute derogatory messages about me and our child to the entire world. It’s all about control with you, and everyone can see it. America needs you to grow up, you petulant man-child,” she added.

Elon, we asked you to confirm paternity through a test before our child (who you named) was even born. You refused. And you weren’t sending *me* money, you were sending support for your child that you thought was necessary… until you withdrew most of it to maintain control and… — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) March 31, 2025

Loomer then suggested Musk to sue Ashley for full custody while adding, “Everyone can see she is not being honest.” Praising Musk, she wrote, “Very generous of you to give her that much money after how disrespectful she’s been to you.”

When the Daily Mail reporter asked Ashley if she feels Musk is “sort of, vindictive” against her, she agreed and said, “that’s his modus operandi, when women speak out.”

She added that February 13 was the last time she spoke to him. A day later, she told the world that she birthed his baby. She told that Musk is not responding to her calls and texts.

Taking a dig at him, she said, “You can check his stocks. I’m not the only one who is cleaning up after his messes.

Loomer said that Ashley has hired anti-Trump lawyers to sue Elon Musk. She went on to slam Ashley in another tweet as she wrote, “You don’t need $3 million to raise a baby.” Loomer further blamed Ashley for having s—x without birth control. She accused Ashley “to have plotted for many years how to get Elon Musk to knock you up, and now you’re complaining because you want more money for a baby.”