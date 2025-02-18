Inside The Controversial Life of Ashley St Clair—Mother of Elon Musk’s 13th Child

Ashley St Clair is currently enjoying the spotlight after announcing that she gave birth to Elon Musk’s 13th child. On Valentine’s Day, the 26-year-old MAGA influencer shocked everyone with her tweet. She shared a confession on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father.”

She claimed that she was only going public now as she wanted to protect the safety and privacy of the newborn. Her tweet went viral within a few minutes as many wondered if the Tesla owner is really the father of 13 children now. Whether Ashley St Clair is truly his fourth baby mother is yet to be confirmed, but significant attention has already been paid to the political commentator.

People are keen to know who she is and what her life has been like so far. In the world of politics, she is known for her conservative far-right affiliation. She is also a political commentator and the author of children’s books. St Clair also landed a solid place among Donald Trump’s associates. In addition, Ashley is an avid contributor to the right-wing version of The Onion, Babylon Bee.

However, the fourth mother of Elon Musk‘s kids was significantly embroiled in a controversial life. It has been reported that she was more frequent on X after Musk took over the company previously known as Twitter in 2022. Before that, her account was allegedly suspended many times for violating the community guidelines.

She faced suspension over “hateful content” that allegedly promoted r—cism, fatphobia, and transphobia. According to the Irish Star, Ashely criticized the body-positive movement as “promoting obesity.” She even religiously declared that there are “only two genders.”

I would tweet that there’s only two genders but I don’t feel like getting banned again. — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) October 16, 2019

While her social media presence may raise eyebrows, her upbringing, on the other hand, might trigger sympathy. A deep dive into her X, dated back to 2017, revealed the kind of life she lived before becoming Elon Musk’s baby’s mother. Her various tweets unfolded details about her childhood as well as past relationships.

According to the Irish Star, she claimed to have lived a difficult childhood, growing up “dirt poor” with “cornstarch meals.” In 2019, Ashley further talked about her family, revealing her mother’s hustle and eventual success. She claims that her mom went from “feeding a family of four on $0.60 a day, eating cornstarch and water & drinking powdered milk to being a top business leader.”

I watched my mom go from feeding a family of 4 on $0.60 a day, eating cornstarch and water & drinking powdered milk to being a top business leader. Capitalism allows people to flourish with equal opprotunity. Socialism does nothing but keep people equally poor. — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) July 18, 2019

The conservative political commentator also said that she had to witness her parents’ divorce as a child. But what was more difficult was the poverty she, her mother, and her siblings had to go through after her father left. She claimed that they had to rely on food stamps. In another tweet from 2020, St Clair is seen talking about how her family was pushed so far into poverty that they didn’t even have access to running water.

“The best gifts my mom could get us were from the Dollar Tree,” Ashley wrote in a message shared on November 4, 2019. Today, Ashley St Clair resides at a lavish Manhattan apartment near City Hall, which is worth an estimated $12,000 to $15,000 per month. Before becoming the mother of Elon Musk’s kid, she was pregnant in 2021 and gave birth to her first child. She shared the kid with her former partner, Dr. Johnny Alexandar, a New York-based chiropractor.