Grimes Says ‘Fame Is Something You Should Consent To’ After Son’s Viral Oval Office Moment with Elon Musk

Elon Musk’s ex-partner Grimes, whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher, seems not pleased at all with Musk taking their 4-year-old son X Æ A-Xii to Donald Trump’s office. Musk and Grimes were together for almost four years before spilling up, and they have three children together.

According to Grimes, she had no idea that Musk had taken X to visit Trump. She only came to know about it from someone’s post on the Musk-owned social media platform X, where the child was praised for being well-behaved. The tweet read, “Lil X was very polite today! You raised him well. He was so cute when he told DJT ‘please forgive me, I need to pee.’ ”

Grimes came forward to comment under this tweet, saying, “He should not be in public like this. I did not see this, thank u for alerting me. But I’m glad he was polite. Sigh.”

Then, in an interview with TIME on February 24, 2025, Grimes addressed the whole issue, saying, “It was like, ‘Grimes slams,’ ‘Grimes speaks out.’ It’s like, OK, it was a reply. But I would really like people to stop posting images of my kid everywhere. I think fame is something you should consent to. Obviously, things will just be what they are. But I would really, really appreciate that. I can only ask, so I’m just asking.”

From the perspective of a mother, Grimes is absolutely right when she asks for privacy for her children. Ever since her separation from Musk and after having three children with him, the singer has consistently made this demand. She has also distanced herself from Musk, and yet, a lot of fans had asked her to come forward and denounce Musk when he made a Nazi-like gesture recently.

This unsurprisingly made Grimes speak out against the absurdity of the situation, saying, “It’s absurd that someone can be this cancelled for something their ex did before they even heard it happened. I am not him. I will not make a statement every time he does something. I can only send love back into a world that is hurting.”

Previous to this, Grimes had also objected to Musk taking X to Trump’s New Year’s Eve party at Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. As reported by The Cut, Grimes had written, “I have made it clear I do not approve of that in every conceivable way I know how. I am desperate to solve it. It is a personal tragedy to me. But currently I don’t know how to do that.”

Amid all of this, very recently, Grimes also made a public tweet directed to Musk, where she said, “Plz respond about our child’s medical crisis. I am sorry to do this publicly but it is no longer acceptable to ignore this situation. This requires immediate attention. If you don’t want to talk to me can you please designate or hire someone who can so that we can move forward on solving this. This is urgent, Elon.”

However, the post was then deleted, and Grimes did not mention that post in her TIME interview either. It now remains to be seen how and when Musk responds to the whole situation and if Grimes has anything more to say.