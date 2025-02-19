Does It Matter That Elon Musk Has 13 Kids? Here’s Why It Might

The recent news of Right-wing influencer Ashley St Clair giving birth to Elon Musk’s 13th child has taken social media by storm. Ashley mentioned that she had met Musk online, and although she had given birth to the child 5 months back, it was kept a secret for personal reasons.

While the news has been met with some scorn from netizens over the fact that Musk has not yet confirmed anything about the claims made by Ashley St Clair, a large section has also started congratulating Musk for having another child.

It should be noted that besides Ahsley’s alleged child with him, Musk has fathered 12 children with 3 different women. While it is, of course, a personal choice to decide the number of children one might have, this reckless fathering of offspring might paint a wrong picture in the general public’s mind.

In a world that is already overpopulated, the number of children one should have should be directly proportional to their financial capabilities and emotional maturity in dealing with children. Mindless reproduction would only lead to more children being denied a basic, healthy, and fulfilling lifestyle.

If parents do not have sufficient means of bringing up one child, it makes no sense for them to have more children. However, given the fact that Musk is a hugely influential figure and his decision to father, these many children with multiple women have visibly made a lot of people praise him seem concerning.

If people start getting encouraged by Elon Musk’s behavior and start following his footsteps, it would be extremely difficult for the children as well as their mothers. It should be noted here that 5 of Musk’s children were born via IVF, one of the most well-known ways of assisted reproduction.

Biologically, giving birth is an extremely excruciating process for women, and if a man starts having multiple children with multiple women, that would essentially lead to a point of collapse.

Moreover, with the recent banning of abortion rights in multiple American states, it has become even more difficult for women to say no to a child they do not want to have. If men start following the example of a powerful man like Musk, women will find themselves in even more danger.

While it cannot be denied that the majority of the population on this planet considers children to be the greatest gift one can ever have, it is also important to remember that having a child comes with a lot of responsibility. These responsibilities entail financial, emotional, and physical ones.

Moreover, it has already been proven that Musk is not a great father, as his daughter Viviene has openly expressed her disappointment with him and mentioned that she is not in touch with him.

Therefore, it might cause serious concern if common people start following Musk’s attitude to fatherhood, as a lot of people have been following his opinions and outlook on electronic cars. However, cars, being mechanical pieces of machinery, can be discarded if it does not work, but children, being living beings, cannot be treated in a similar way, and therefore, an example like Musk is not an ideal one to follow in that regard.