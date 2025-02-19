Elon Musk and His 13 Children Get Hilarious Comparison to the ‘House of Targaryen’—Here’s Why!

Elon Musk has reportedly become a dad again. Ashley St. Clair, the US-based social media influencer, shared on X (formerly Twitter) that she gave birth to the billionaire’s 13th baby. She made the announcement on Valentine’s day and this unexpected news report has surprised many.

However, Elon Musk‘s growing family is not a stranger to such surprises. Since 2002, Musk, the CEO of Tesla, has had 12 children with three different women.

Alea Iacta Est pic.twitter.com/gvVaFNTGqn — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) February 15, 2025

Amid the recent news, social media users have voiced a bunch of opinions, and have interestingly drawn comparisons to the fictional family of Game of Thrones. The tweet that went viral was from a user who joked that they were eager to see a “Game of Thrones-style” battle over Musk’s empire.

The tweet even included a photograph of Elon Musk’s family tree that featured his wives and children. One tweet was captioned, “I for one, cannot wait for the Game of Thrones-style battle that will occur over the empire of Mars.”

Elon Musk’s Family Tree

Elon Musk has a total of 13 children from 4 different partners. He had 6 children with his first wife, Justine Wilson. Wilson and Musk’s first child was born in 2002 but tragically died from sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). Musk later had 5 more children, Griffin and Vivian Jenna Wilson, who were twins, in 2004 and triplets Saxn, Kai and Damian Musk in 2006.

Elon Musk also has 3 children with singer Grimes (Claire Boucher). Their first child is X Æ A-Xii Musk, who was born in 2020, then followed by Exa Dark Sideræl Musk in 2021 and Techno Mechanicus Musk in 2022.

In addition to that, Elon Musk has 3 children with Shivon Zilis, who is the director of operations at Neuralink. They have twins Strider and Azure Musk, who were born through IVF in 2021, and their third child was born through surrogacy in 2024.

The ultimate Game of Thrones family tree – House of Targaryen

For those who are not familiar with it, Game of Thrones is a fantasy television series created by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. It is based on George R.R. Martin’s book series named A Song of Ice and Fire. The show aired on HBO from 2011 to 2019 and has a total of eight seasons.

The story revolves around the power struggles between the noble families residing in Westeros and Esson. Aegon I Targaryen, who is known as Aegon the Conqueror, was the first Targaryen king in the drama. He was the one who founded the Targaryen dynasty, which united much of Westeros.

Daenerys Targaryen, played by Emilia Clarke, is the latest and the 6th generation of the Targaryen line. She is the one who represents the surviving legacy of the dynasty in the drama. The Targaryens are known for the dragons they own, silver-white hair, and hot temper, and they protect their bloodline by practicing incest.

There are only two family tree’s that the world talks about a lot One is Targaryen Family Tree And the other is Elon Musk Family Tree pic.twitter.com/nyHzsHvxTA — Technosmith (@itechnosmith) February 16, 2025

Classic GOT fans have been drawing comparisons between Aegon I Targaryen and Elon Musk. They’ve imagined a hypothetical technological war similar to that of Game of Thrones that centred around the empire of Mars on social media.