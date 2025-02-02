Elon Musk’s interest in Mars is nothing new; rather, the tech billionaire openly expressed his plans to send humans to the planet. However, a new revelation is creating quite a buzz. A 70-year-old manuscript claimed that he would be the “leader of Mars.” What exactly is written there?

The SpaceX founder recently came across an excerpt from The Mars Project by scientist Wernher von Braun. The German manuscript written in 1953 was posted by @SpeaceSudoer on X. It claimed that the “leader of Mars would be called Elon.”

This line has particularly gained attention, given everyone already knows about Musk’s avid interest in the Red Planet. Many even refused to believe that the manuscript really claimed it. Another user further dug out and found the original piece, confirming that the scientist had indeed named the leader “Elon.”

This set social media ablaze as many pondered what Braun meant by “The Martian government was directed by ten men, the leader of whom was elected by universal suffrage for five years and entitled Elon.” It also said, “Two houses of parliament enacted the laws to be administered by the Elon and his cabinet.”

The 53-year-old tech billionaire himself found it bizarre. Resharing the post on X, he replied, “How can this be real?” He jokingly added, “No matter how often I tell people that I’m a 5000-year-old alien time traveler, they don’t believe me.” His supporters agreed with him, saying, “I have been saying it for years,” or “Elon, stop toying with us. We know…you planted this Easter egg long ago (or in future).”As the post went viral, people flocked to have a better look; many declared, “It is less of a coincidence and more of a prophecy.”

Von Braun calling the leader of Mars “Elon” in 1953 feels less like a coincidence and more like a prophecy. — ☰ Sentinel ☰ (@FernOnX) January 27, 2025

Elon Musk‘s extreme interest in Mars is nothing new. He also expressed his desire and plans for sending humans up to the Red Planet. On X, he wrote, “The first Starships to Mars will launch in 2 years when the next Earth-Mars transfer window opens.”

The Tesla founder further added, ”

“These will be uncrewed to test the reliability of landing intact on Mars. If those landings go well, then the first crewed flights to Mars will be in 4 years. Flight rate will grow exponentially from there, with the goal of building a self-sustaining city in about 20 years.” His detailed revelation had been raising much excitement about humankind’s future on the planet.

Last year, he openly stated that humans could live on Mars for the next couple of decades after they end up landing on the planet within the next four years. He also claimed that if humans transform into interstellar in the future, their lifespan will increase.

He wrote, “Being multiplanetary will vastly increase the probable lifespan of consciousness, as we will no longer have all our eggs, literally and metabolically, on one planet.”

Meanwhile, Musk has been attracting some media attention following his controversial salute while giving a speech at Trump’s inauguration.