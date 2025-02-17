Elon Musk’s Daughter Drops Bombshell Video on How She Found Out About His ‘Secret’ 13th Baby!

Elon Musk reportedly welcomed his 13th child, according to author Ashley St. Clair. As per Ashley St Clair, a right-wing influencer, she gave birth to the billionaire’s thirteenth kid five months ago last Friday, February 14.

“Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father. I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child’s privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause,” she wrote on X (formerly Twitter) at the time.

Elon Musk’s daughter Vivian reveals she found out about her dad’s possible 13th child on Reddit https://t.co/8tVLMjbdNq pic.twitter.com/3VDVYz0Ry5 — New York Post (@nypost) February 16, 2025

“I intend to allow our child to grow in a normal and safe environment. For that reason, I ask that the media honor our child’s privacy, and refrain from invasive reporting.” In a follow-up interview with the New York Post, St Clair added that Musk’s team requested that she keep her child a “secret forever.”

Brian Glicklish, the author’s representative, even shared his statement that claimed that the two ‘have been privately working towards the creation of an agreement about raising their child for some time.’ Also, the recent ‘ambushing’ of St Claire by one ‘tabloid journalist’ that was allegedly making it ‘impossible to complete that process confidentially.

Musk has not yet formally responded to these claims, but he did say, “Whoa,” in response to right-wing activist Milo Yiannopoulos’s claim that St. Clair had plotted to “ensnare” Musk on Twitter.

Vivian Wilson, the CEO’s estranged daughter, has been criticizing her tech-boss father for having to learn about her alleged new sibling on social media this past weekend (February 15). The next day, February 15, she posted a TikTok, and she stated that Reddit was the only place she found out about her purported new sibling.

“Wow, if I had a nickel for every time I found out I had half-siblings through Reddit, I’d have two nickels … which isn’t a lot, but it’s weird that it’s happened twice, right,” Vivian said.

The 53-year-old Musk, who already has twins named Strider and Azure, who were born in 2021, said last summer that he had welcomed his 12th child with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis. He also has sons X Æ A-Xii (nicknamed ‘X’), Techno Mechanicus (nicknamed ‘Tau’), and daughter Exa Dark Siderael (nicknamed ‘Y’) with his ex-lover, Canadian artist Grimes.

Elon Musk’s child with MAGA Ashley St Clair has absolutely roiled right-wing Twitter. It pits MAGA types praising St Clair for securing wealth/good genes against trad types concerned that having a kid with a billionaire with limited involvement is far from the conservative… pic.twitter.com/f4FnnsQmtQ — Will Sommer (@willsommer) February 15, 2025

Along with the twins Griffin and Vivian, the triplets Kai, Saxon, and Damian, and his firstborn child Nevada Alexander, who passed away in 2002, Musk also has six children with his ex-wife Justine Wilson.

In a subsequent video that was uploaded to her account, she clarified that in 2022, when she and her ex-stepmother Grimes “weren’t talking,” but “weren’t on bad terms,” a former RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant disclosed on Reddit that the singer had given birth to her half-brother X, another of Musk’s children.

‘Not grimes poppin out another axolotl’ is what season two competitor Tatianna tweets in a screen grab of Vivian’s most recent upload. She retorted, “I had no idea of this at the time” “I am currently in utter astonishment and don’t believe it because no one bothered to inform me.

“So, I double-check it on the news, and it turns out, it’s actually f*****g true and I’m just the last one to find out about it.” Elon Musk is yet to comment on the situation.