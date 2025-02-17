Elon Musk’s Estranged Trans Daughter Slams Trump Over ‘Two Genders’ Order

Elon Musk’s daughter has recently spoken out against US President Donald Trump’s anti-transgender policy, which has stormed the internet. Musk, who is one of Donald Trump’s chief allies, said in 2022 that he has “vowed to destroy” what he views as the “woke mind virus,” as he refers to transgender people.

Elon Musk and his daughter have been estranged because she is transgender, and he has declared publicly that his daughter is “dead” since the time she transitioned. Wilson has also said that her father was pretty reluctant to sign off on her treatment but then eventually did.

Elon’s daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson took to threads and Bluesky, both of which are her father’s rival social media site X (formerly Twitter), and said, “I want every single trans person to read this document. It is important to understand what we are fighting against and the shamelessness of their hatred.” She even added a link to President Donald Trump’s new executive order that declared that there are only two legal genders.

Wilson has been pretty critical of her father as well. She said, “I’m just gonna say let’s call a spade a f***ing spade. Especially if there were two spades done in succession based on the reaction of the first spade.”

Donald Trump’s executive order states, “It is the policy of the United States to recognize two sexes, male and female. These sexes are not changeable and are grounded in fundamental and incontrovertible reality.”

Many, not just Wilson, have called out the executive order, but even groups like the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and the Human Rights Campaign (HRC). The ACLU stated that the order threatens people’s freedom of expression and self-determination. The HRC, on the other hand, said that the order is built on “lies … rather than reality.”

The Executive order even says that male or female “means a person belonging, at conception, to the sex that produces the large reproductive cell.” As per a paper published in the National Academy of Sciences, the Y chromosome does not appear until almost 6 to 7 weeks after gestation, which means that at conception, all fetuses are female.

There are even people who are born “intersex,” which means that they have both male and female genitalia at birth. This further complicates the idea that people are defined by their biology from birth. The Executive Order calls for the removal of specifically a document called “Supporting Intersex Students: A Resource for Students, Families, and Educators,” and also many other documents that support not just trans people but all LGBTQ+ youngsters as well.

Not just Wilson and authorities but celebrities too have taken to social media to share their opinions on the policy, which is going to have a damaging impact on the queer community.

Wicked actress and singer Ariana Grande shared a series of Instagram stories to highlight the struggles that the queer community faced at the time of the election campaign from Donald Trump’s administration and his supporters.

After Donald Trump’s declaration, she said, “Let’s be very clear: queer and trans people were here before Donald Trump and will continued to be here after he’s dead. Whether or not you want to us to exist is secondary to the simple fact that we do. The sun does not care if you sign an executive order telling it to stop rising each morning. It just continues to rise.”

Rock band Garbage took to Instagram and said, “Queer, trans and non binary peoples have existed since the dawn of time. They will continue to exist whether you choose to recognize this or not. They will exist long past the current administration and long past all of our lifetimes.”