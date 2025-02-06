Donald Trump’s Controversial New Orders—Why His Followers Love Them and What Can Really Be Done About It

It is more crucial than ever to keep your eyes off Donald Trump’s profanity and concentrate on the connections between the problems, especially when he announces several seemingly heinous and problematic executive orders and public statements every day.

With new obscenities dominating the news cycle, it is easy to overlook or forget the executive orders from the previous week, which prohibited “gender ideology” and diversity, equality, and inclusion (DEI) programs and discourse in all federally-funded programming.

Proposals for the complete and possibly violent eviction of Palestinians from their properties in the Gaza Strip, expansionist plans for Panama and Greenland, and threats of deportation against foreign students participating in lawful protests are all being made in rapid succession.

Trump-backing Muslim voters finally realize they ‘made a big mistake’: expert https://t.co/U1VYMvUSkx — #TuckFrump (@realTuckFrumper) February 5, 2025

Donald Trump proclaims in each instance, more as a show of force, with intentions to see if it really can be implemented. And while the courts have the authority to halt the executive orders, the reopening of the ghastly Guantánamo camps and the deportation of immigrants have already started.

The willingness of the populace to accept the authority used is one factor in the accumulation of authoritarian power. While Donald Trump’s statements are sometimes intended to test the waters, other times the absurd assertion in itself stands alone as a triumph. In order to demonstrate his ability to do so, he disobeys legal restrictions with humiliation, which seems to expose the possibility of a blatant sadism towards the public.

.@realDonaldTrump just announced that the US reopening a 30,000-bed detention facility in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba to house criminal illegal migrants: pic.twitter.com/UwxFWkRNiR — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) January 29, 2025

The thrills of the aforementioned possible blatant sadism inspire others to celebrate this brand of manhood, one that is not only prepared to violate the freedom, equality, and justice that are the cornerstones of democratic life but also to enact these as means of “liberation” from erroneous beliefs and the restraints of the law.

While the freedoms for which many have fought for decades are misrepresented and trampled under the guise of morally repressive “wokeism,” an exuberant hatred now parades as freedom.

The sadistic joy in question is not unique to him; it is a collective and contagious celebration of cruelty that must be shared and widely appreciated to survive. Indeed, the merciless rampage is fuelled by the public attention it receives.

This procession of reactionary outrage and defiance must be heard, seen, and known. Because of this, exposing hypocrisy is no longer a straightforward task that will benefit us in the present. It is not necessary to remove the moral veneer. The public’s desire that the leader appear morally upright is actually reversed: his followers applaud and embrace his disdain for morals.

More than 85% of Trumps executive orders are unconstitutional and not worth the toilet paper they were drafted on !! — Gemini 🇵🇸 (@Moeof1967) February 5, 2025

Forcible deportations of immigrants, calls for the complete dispossession of those who have survived the genocidal actions in Gaza, the disrespect for human rights, the willingness to deny people their rights to equality and freedom by outlawing “gender” and its challenges to the binary system of sex (denying the existence and rights of trans, intersex, and non-binary people), and the destruction of DEI programs intended to empower those who have endured long-standing and systemic discrimination.

While many of Donald Trump’s rights-stripping actions reflect fascist sentiments, not all of them fall under the criteria of genocide. The basic underpinnings of the lives of trans, intersex, and non-binary persons are attacked when their rights to healthcare, legal recognition, and freedom of expression are denied.

According to Bostock v. Clayton (2020), even the conservative Supreme Court ruled that discrimination against transgender and gender non-conforming individuals constituted sex-based discrimination.

⚡️Trump just signed Executive Orders ordering the restoration of FREEDOM OF SPEECH, PREVENTING GOVERNMENT CENSORSHIP, pulled the US out of Paris Climate Accords, directed every Dept/agency in the gov to address rising cost of living, and rescinded 78 Biden disastrous EO policies. pic.twitter.com/L1J0orJWET — ĐⱤØ₲Ø🇺🇸 (@KAGdrogo) January 21, 2025

His reasoning controls those who applaud his harshness and disobedience just as much as it does those who are incensed by him. Perhaps it’s time to take a step back and comprehend these responses—while simultaneously embracing our own values: a healthy world, respect for our bodies, real equality, freedom for all, and a society where governments place a high priority on safety, education, and health. a world in which every life counts.