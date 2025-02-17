Ashley St. Clair Reveals Messages That ‘Led To a Baby’ With Elon Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who believes that people need to have more children, has fathered 12 children with four different women in the last 22 years. At one point, he even impregnated two women simultaneously, and neither of them were his wife. Author Ashley St Clair recently dropped a bombshell truth that she is the mother of Musk’s 13th child.

On Valentine’s Day, Elon Musk‘s chaotic personal life became more complicated when Ashley took to X and claimed that she birthed a baby five months ago. “Elon Musk is the father,” she wrote.

Alea Iacta Est pic.twitter.com/gvVaFNTGqn — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) February 15, 2025

Ashley St Clair’s claims received mixed reactions from media and public. When a social media user accused Ashley for plotting to ensnare Musk for “half a decade”, the billionaire replied, “Whoa”. Interestingly, that is the only word Musk has said on the entire controversy so far.

To add weight to her claims, Ashley has now revealed the messages that “led to the baby”. Recalling their first interaction in May 2023, she told New York Post, “Musk was very funny. He was smart. He was very down to earth. It started with X interactions and he slid into my DM’s. I think it was a meme.”

She said that she first became aware of Musk through her “gay best friend” who used to poke her to watch SpaceX rocket launches. Ashley added that she initially “didn’t particularly have much interest in Elon” and only knew about his acquisition of Twitter (now known as X).

Ashley was working for Babylon Bee, a conservative satirical website at that time. Musk had once asked her, “Are you ever in San Francisco or Austin?” Coincidentally, Ashley got a chance when her employer sent her to San Francisco to interview Musk.

She told the portal, “After the interview, I got a text from him saying ‘Feel like going to Providence [Rhode Island] tonight?’ ” She revealed that this is when they came close and later she found out that she was pregnant.

She said that she was asked to keep their child a secret. However, Musk provided her with a lavish apartment, as per her claims. She said, “I was completely isolated during my pregnancy. Every part of my career and everything I used to do I couldn’t do anymore. I was told not to tell anybody.”

Revealing why she chose to announce their fling and subsequent baby, Ashley wrote in her social media post, “I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child’s privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause.”

As Musk chose to remain silent except his bizarre “Whoa” on a troll’s post, Ashley wrote to the billionaire, “Elon, we have been trying to communicate for the past several days, and you have not responded. When are you going to reply to us instead of publicly responding to smears from an individual who just posted photos of me in underwear at 15 years old?”

Meanwhile, Musk announced that he was going offline to work on Grok 3, which he calls the “smartest AI on Earth.”