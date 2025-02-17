Meek Mill has something to say about Elon Musk’s alleged child with Ashley St. Clair. On February 14, 2025, the conservative political commentator shocked everyone with her claims. She alleged that the Tesla owner fathered a child with her and that she gave birth to their kid almost five months ago. The general public has some mixed opinions about this alleged 13th child of Musk. However, rapper Meek Mill was bold enough to comment on this, especially drawing comparisons between him and the 53-year-old tech billionaire.

On February 16, on his official X (formerly Twitter), Mill joked, “It’s no way I’m letting Elon Musk have more baby mothers than me lol.” His tweet appeared hilarious to the public, given that the rapper has three children with two women. According to the US Weekly, Meek shares Czar with former partner Milan Rouge and Rihmeek and Murad with ex-girlfriend Fahimah Raheem.

It’s no way I’m letting Elon musk have more baby mothers than me lol — MeekMill (@MeekMill) February 16, 2025

Meanwhile, Elon Musk is way ahead of Meek Mill. The business tycoon has a total of 12 confirmed children with three women amid Ashley St. Clair’s claims of having his 13th kid. With his first wife (Now former) Justine Wilson, the billionaire has five children together. They also gave birth to Nevada, who died as a 10-week-old infant due to SIDS. Later, the former couple welcomed the twins, Vivian and Griffin, followed by triplets Kai, Saxon, and Damian.

In addition, Musk also had three children with pop singer Grimes, whom he dated for several years before splitting in 2022. With her, he shares Techno Mechanicus, Exa Dark Sideræl, and X Æ A-Xii (also known as X), who recently visited Trump on his father’s shoulder. The Tesla owner has three more children with Shivon Zills: Strider and Azure, who are twins, and a third child, whose name was not revealed by the parents.

As the buzz about his alleged 13th child with St. Clair continues to grow, Nick Cannon came forward to share his thoughts. He is a worthy opponent who also had 12 children with six different women. Taking to his official X, the comedian wrote, “Yo @elonmusk got me out here looking for my Super Suit again! LOL Congratulations my brother!”

Yo @elonmusk got me out here looking for my Super Suit again! LOL Congratulations my brother!🙌🏾 — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) February 16, 2025

Meanwhile, Vivian Wilson, Musk’s estranged daughter, also reacted to the situation. On her TikTok, she shared, “Wow, if I had a nickel for every time I found out I had half-siblings through Reddit, I’d have two nickels … which isn’t a lot, but it’s weird that it’s happened twice, right.”

Meanwhile, Elon Musk has yet to confirm or comment on his alleged parental role for Ashley’s child. The influencer’s side commented that she and Musk are currently trying to reach a mutual parenting agreement for the infant.

Brian Glicklich, who is representing the 26-year-old author, shared a statement on X. He wrote, “Ashley & Elon have been privately working towards the creation of an agreement about raising their child for some time.” He also took a jab at the tabloid reporters, claiming that Ashley and her family have been “ambushed,” making it “impossible to finish the agreement process confidentially.” “We are waiting for Elon to publicly acknowledge his parental role with Ashley, to end unwarranted speculation, and Ashley trusts that Elon intends to finish their agreement quickly, in the best interests of the wellbeing and security of the child they share,” Glicklich wrote on X.