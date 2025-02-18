Elon Musk Launches Fiery Attack on 60 Minutes—Calls Them “Biggest Liars”

Elon Musk has once again taken a jab at the media, and this time, he is throwing an attack on CBS’s “60 Minutes.” He called them the “biggest liars in the world” and demanded prison time for their journalists. The controversy erupted after Musk accused the long-running news program of deliberate election interference and took the reference from an interview with then-Vice President Kamala Harris that aired before the last election. Musk claims CBS edited Harris’s responses about the Middle East with the aim of misleading voters, echoing a $10 billion lawsuit filed by former President Donald Trump against the network.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Musk posted a clip from the interview and wrote, “60 Minutes are the biggest liars in the world! They engaged in deliberate deception to interfere with the last election. They deserve a long prison sentence.” Despite Musk’s accusations, CBS released the full transcript and footage of the Harris interview. That proves that both answers were aired in different contexts but not manipulated. The network stood by their point that they have been ethical.

60 Minutes are the biggest liars in the world! They engaged in deliberate deception to interfere with the last election. They deserve a long prison sentence. https://t.co/de20vXO62X — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 17, 2025

However, Musk’s comment alarmed media figures. Mediaite’s Alex Griffing called the post “chilling,” and The New Republic’s Edith Olmsted labeled it a “fascist threat.” This is not the first time Musk has taken a dig at journalists and media organizations. Since acquiring X, he has done the same in several other instances, including:

Removing protections for journalists facing online harassment.

Amplified conspiracy theories and misinformation under the banner of “free speech.”

Criticized mainstream outlets while positioning himself as a media disruptor.

Ironically, just hours before attacking “60 Minutes,” Musk posted, “One of the first things Hitler did upon gaining power was apply aggressive censorship.”

One of the first things Hitler did upon gaining power was apply aggressive censorship — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 16, 2025

Yet, his suggestion of imprisoning journalists contradicts his proclaimed stance on free speech. Musk’s close ties to Donald Trump and increasing political engagement have made his statements more impactful. His latest attack on “60 Minutes” raises serious concerns: Is Musk using his platform to challenge the media—or to silence it?