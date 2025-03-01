Elon Musk is a Father AGAIN! 14th Child News Confirmed Amidst Speculations Over 13th Baby

The Internet breaks again as the Tesla Billionaire Elon Musk has confirmed his 14th child amid speculations of his 13th child which arose a few weeks ago. It was the right-wing influencer Ashley St. Clair who first put this bombshell that she gave birth to Musk’s baby and the announcement came on Valentine’s day. Coming to the recent announcement it is Shivon Zilis a director at the Neuralink (brain-computer interface company) and she took her X handle to make this announcement about Musk’s 14th child.

Discussed with Elon and, in light of beautiful Arcadia’s birthday, we felt it was better to also just share directly about our wonderful and incredible son Seldon Lycurgus. Built like a juggernaut, with a solid heart of gold. Love him so much ♥️ — Shivon Zilis (@shivon) February 28, 2025

Though this isn’t the first time that she got pregnant with the Space X founder, rather she already shares twins and a year old named Arcadia with Musk, wrote, “Discussed with Elon and, in light of beautiful Arcadia’s birthday, we felt it was better to also just share directly about our wonderful and incredible son Seldon Lycurgus, “Built like a juggernaut, with a solid heart of gold. Love him so much.”

The news of Elon Musk’s family growth has become a frequent affair on social media and it seems like both St Clair and Zilis have chosen their own ways to be through the public spotlight in their own ways. St Clair who’s a famous political commentator and author did the same thing earlier when announced on twitter that read, “Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father,” she wrote.

“I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child’s privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause. “I intend to let our child grow in a normal and safe environment. For that reason, I ask the media to honor our child’s privacy, and refrain from invasive reporting.”

In all sincerity, appreciate the kind words. Wish I did not feel the need to make a statement. Kids should be off limits for journalists Will be spending time with my family & logging off for a while. — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) February 15, 2025

She later on pinned a message on her X account, which says, “In all sincerity, appreciate the kind words. I wish I did not feel the need to make a statement. Kids should be off limits for journalists. Will be spending time with my family & logging off for a while.”

On the contrary, Elon Musk didn’t respond to St Clair’s post directly but made an indirect interaction by responding to a post on X accusing St. Clair, 26, of “ensnaring” the tech billionaire, who already has 12 other children with three different women.