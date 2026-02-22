Melania Trump’s Controversial Dinner Outfit Draws Attention for Its Eye-Popping Cost

On February 21, after a tense week, the White House hosted the annual National Governors Association dinner for leaders from both parties to come together and socialize. However, it was particularly the president’s wife, Melania Trump, who caught attention.

The attention was not due to a speech or controversy, instead, it was due to her bold fashion choice. As the formal event, hosted by Donald Trump, welcomed top administration officials for an evening with a black-tie dress code, Melania chose something very different.

The President and First Lady Participate in a Governors Dinner https://t.co/pNHQMnh9jU — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 22, 2026

While most guests followed tradition, where men wore classic black tuxedos, and women arrived in long evening gowns, Melania Trump stepped into the room wearing shiny metallic trousers and a simple black top. Her fashion choice immediately went viral on social media.

As fans wondered about the designer and the price of her outfit, The Mirror US reported that the Metallic Floral Puff Brocade Slim-Leg Ankle Pants were designed by Dolce & Gabbana.

These high-waisted slacks also featured a floral pattern stitched into the fabric and ended just above her ankles. Therefore, donning such intricate details, Melania Trump’s designer trousers are said to cost $2,395 at Neiman Marcus.

As for her overall look, the First Lady completed her flawless appearance with a silver belt, silver high heels, and large silver earrings. She stood beside her husband who followed the night’s dress code and wore a traditional black tuxedo, matching most of the other men in attendance.

Meanwhile, as the former model’s look for the night went viral on social media, it drew mixed reactions on social media. While some questioned whether trousers were suitable for such a formal evening, others simply praised her bold, rule-breaking appearance.

One user questioned, “Is she wearing a pair of trousers with no belt to a formal dinner?” while another chimed in, saying, “Looks like she’s going on a picnic. How disgraceful”. Further, a few netizens added, “The first lady is wearing space pants.” While others even wondered “how much the aluminum foil pants cost.”

Looks like a classic White House moment! Always something to see when the President and First Lady make an entrance. — Carey (@Carey3060831622) February 22, 2026

However, not all comments were hateful, as a few users even added, “That tux and sparkly pants combo screaming power couple vibes, think the haters can handle this level of slay or nah?”

Others joined in saying, “Class and elegance back in the White House Trump & Melania looking sharp for the Governors Dinner!”

Meanwhile, the dinner itself came amid political tension. According to Associated Press, no Democratic governors attended the event. Instead, the room was filled with Republican governors and administration officials.

Later on, during the dinner, although Trump didn’t criticize any Democratic leader, since none were present, he did blame Maryland and Virginia for sewage spills in the Potomac River near Washington.

“We have to clean up some mess that Maryland and Virginia have left us,” Trump said, further adding that “it’s unbelievable what they can do with incompetence.” In the end, the Governors Dinner became less about politics and more about fashion.