Melania Trump Leaves the Internet Divided Over Choice of Outfit at White House Governors’ Dinner

First Lady Melania Trump is facing fresh criticism for her fashion sense after she attended the Governors’ Dinner at the White House over the weekend, alongside U.S. President Donald Trump.

According to the X account FLOTUS Report, Melania, who arrived at the event hand in hand with her husband, wore a black silk top with a bow tie on the front, paired with metallic floral ankle pants, both from the luxury brand Dolce & Gabbana, while the President wore a black tuxedo.

However, many social media users condemned her attire, saying it did not meet the black-tie dress code.

“W– is [Melania Trump] wearing, and what is the dress code for this event? If it’s black tie, why aren’t all the men in tuxedos, and what is that short woman wearing? What a visual mess,” wrote a social media user on X.

Another user expressed similar sentiments, writing, “What the f— is she wearing?!!! Glitter pants to a major professional dinner at the White House? She looks like she’s going out for wine night with the other mafia wives.”

“He’s in black tie and she’s wearing pants. He must not have paid her enough to get in a gown,” wrote a third user. “That’s what she wore?” another X user questioned.

FLOTUS Melania Trump is stunning in Dolce & Gabbana tonight at a dinner with state governors at the White House. She is wearing a black silk top that features a lace inlay and bow, with metallic floral ankle pants – both by Dolce & Gabbana. 🖤🩶🖤#FashionoftheFirstLady pic.twitter.com/GHNnnmMTwD — FLOTUS Report (@MELANIAJTRUMP) February 22, 2026



However, many social media users praised her outfit, describing her look as “elegant.”

“She always looks beautiful and always a class act! When democrats can’t answer the question “what is a woman?” Show them a picture of Melania!” a user wrote, while another user noted, “Listen… ain’t nobody doing it like you Mrs. M.T👏🏽🔥 The elegance is just natural. Hair laid, smile glowing, whole vibe flawless 💕💕”

“Elegant as always. ✨The First Lady carries herself with timeless grace at events like this,” a third user commented.

Listen… ain’t nobody doing it like you Mrs. M.T👏🏽🔥 The elegance is just natural. Hair laid, smile glowing, whole vibe flawless 💕💕 — Colia Hartung ( Cocoa) (@MrsBootsHartung) February 22, 2026



Another X user voiced similar sentiments, stating, “Of course she does. I don’t think I’ve ever seen her wear anything where she didn’t look stunning.”

Meanwhile, during the event, the President referred to Melania as his “movie star wife,” adding that “I have to live with another title now.”

Criticism of the First Lady’s outfit emerged around the same time she donated her much-talked-about black and white strapless inaugural ball gown to the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of American History.

Spotting her gown at the Washington D.C. museum on Friday, Melania, per The New York Post said, “It’s incredible. It’s a historic moment.”

Melania Trump continued, “This is not a dress. This is more than 50 years of education, experience and wisdom realized with each thread, each stitch, each sharp edge.”