Melania Trump Leaves the Internet Divided Over Choice of Outfit at White House Governors’ Dinner

Published on: February 22, 2026 at 9:03 AM ET

Melania Trump is being criticised for her style... again!

Vaishnavi Sah
Written By Vaishnavi Sah
News Writer
Melania Trump Criticized for Shiny Metallic Pants at Governors’ Dinner
Melania Trump faces criticism for her outfit at recent event (Image via X/@FoxNews)

First Lady Melania Trump is facing fresh criticism for her fashion sense after she attended the Governors’ Dinner at the White House over the weekend, alongside U.S. President Donald Trump.

According to the X account FLOTUS Report, Melania, who arrived at the event hand in hand with her husband, wore a black silk top with a bow tie on the front, paired with metallic floral ankle pants, both from the luxury brand Dolce & Gabbana, while the President wore a black tuxedo.

However, many social media users condemned her attire, saying it did not meet the black-tie dress code.

“W– is [Melania Trump] wearing, and what is the dress code for this event? If it’s black tie, why aren’t all the men in tuxedos, and what is that short woman wearing? What a visual mess,” wrote a social media user on X.

Another user expressed similar sentiments, writing, “What the f— is she wearing?!!! Glitter pants to a major professional dinner at the White House? She looks like she’s going out for wine night with the other mafia wives.”

“He’s in black tie and she’s wearing pants. He must not have paid her enough to get in a gown,” wrote a third user. “That’s what she wore?” another X user questioned.


However, many social media users praised her outfit, describing her look as “elegant.”

“She always looks beautiful and always a class act! When democrats can’t answer the question “what is a woman?” Show them a picture of Melania!” a user wrote, while another user noted, “Listen… ain’t nobody doing it like you Mrs. M.T👏🏽🔥 The elegance is just natural. Hair laid, smile glowing, whole vibe flawless 💕💕”

“Elegant as always. ✨The First Lady carries herself with timeless grace at events like this,” a third user commented.


Another X user voiced similar sentiments, stating, “Of course she does. I don’t think I’ve ever seen her wear anything where she didn’t look stunning.”

Meanwhile, during the event, the President referred to Melania as his “movie star wife,” adding that “I have to live with another title now.”

Criticism of the First Lady’s outfit emerged around the same time she donated her much-talked-about black and white strapless inaugural ball gown to the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of American History.

Spotting her gown at the Washington D.C. museum on Friday, Melania, per The New York Post said, “It’s incredible. It’s a historic moment.”

Melania Trump continued, “This is not a dress. This is more than 50 years of education, experience and wisdom realized with each thread, each stitch, each sharp edge.”

