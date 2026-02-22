Melania Trump’s Unapologetically Bold Decisions That Prove There’s No First Lady Like Her

Melania Trump has certainly made a distinct impression as the First Lady, although she has been less visible at the White House during Trump’s second term. When Trump was elected the first time, reports suggested that Melania was not exactly thrilled to take the position of the First Lady, and therefore, it is only natural that doing it all over again for the second time has led her to take a different strategy for the role.

Melania’s restrained and often stoic personality contrasts with Trump’s more outspoken public persona. Moreover, Melania’s professional history as a model and some of her dressing choices while being the First Lady have added to the list of controversial things she has done while officially holding the position.

Before she became Trump’s wife and eventually the First Lady, Melania Knauss was Trump’s girlfriend who was trying to make a name for herself in the American fashion landscape. Therefore, when she found an opportunity to appear in British GQ, there was no way that she was going to turn down that offer even if it involved her getting n- -ed and lounging in Trump’s “customized Boeing 727 wearing handcuffs, wielding diamonds and holding a chrome pistol.”

"The modeling business prepared me for the life I have today: glamorous, but tough and relentless." Melania Trump

Melania is the first FLOTUS who did a n- -e shoot. Besides that, Melania also did revealing shoots with a now-defunct French magazine, Max, in 1996. When questioned about these photos later, Melania seemed unapologetic about her choices and told CNN’s Anderson Cooper, “I’m very proud I did those pictures. I’m not ashamed of my body.”

Melania has also often drawn criticism for her dressing choices. For instance, in June 2018, Melania visited a Texas border town to meet “detained children” following the implementation of the administration’s immigration policy. While Melania’s intent might have been good, what stood out was her choice of outfit as the jacket she wore had “I don’t really care, do u?” written on its back.

“The jacket was… a publicity stunt, and it was to garner the attention of the press, to make sure that everyone was aware that Melania was going to the border.” Melania Trump’s former friend, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, on the infamous “I really don’t care. Do U?” jacket. pic.twitter.com/sCJAAAcvBf — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) October 2, 2020

The message was naturally deemed widely inappropriate for the occasion she wore it, but Melania genuinely did not seem to care about it. Bob Phibbs, the chief executive of the Retail Doctor, a consultancy in New York, told The Times and said, “Fashion is not by accident with this woman. She’s a former model. Every piece of clothing has a statement and a purpose. She’s all about image, and so is Trump. She knows the power.”

Besides her questionable fashion choices, Melania has also been quite bold regarding her attitude towards Trump in public. From publicly refusing to hold his hand to shooing him away when he tried to kiss her, the First Lady’s behavior often prompts speculation about their relationship.

The key thing that stands out regarding Melania’s personality is her unapologetic nature. Be it her previous career as a model or her decision to focus more on being a mother to Barron Trump than carry out the typical duties of a First Lady, Melania has staunchly stood by her decisions, which makes her personality even more interesting and intriguing.