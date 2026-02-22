Melania Trump’s Most Telling Body Language Moments Captured on Camera That Spoke Louder Than Words

Ever since Donald Trump took office in January 2017, the role of the First Lady has been questioned more than ever, not only in terms of the administration but also regarding the state of their relationship.

As first lady of the United States, she did not move into the White House until months after his presidency began.

Beyond that, unlike other first ladies, Melania Trump’s participation in formal dinners and visits to other countries was very limited compared with the public life typically associated with the role.

People have long suspected problems in the relationship between Donald Trump and Melania Trump. Some say they sleep in separate rooms, but this has not been officially confirmed. However, Melania Trump’s public appearances have fueled speculation about their relationship.

What inaugural gestures revealed about Melania Trump

In 2017, Donald Trump became president, and on Inauguration Day, he was accompanied by his wife, Melania Trump. Observers noted that she walked behind Trump as he moved ahead to greet Barack and Michelle Obama.

People online noticed her expression change from a smile to a more somber look. Many created humorous animations of the moment, and the hashtag #FreeMelania began trending as a joke suggesting she looked trapped or unhappy.

Body language experts soon shared what they thought about the couple. Expert Susan Constantine told Mic that she did not see any warmth, love, or care in their relationship.

In another interview, expert Marie Claire said that during the couple’s first dance, Donald Trump did not look happy, and overall, they did not seem genuinely happy together.

Melania Trump’s body language decoded by an expert

In 2018, body language expert Patty Wood talked to Closer Weekly about many photos of Donald Trump and Melania Trump. The photos showed them walking to or from Marine One, the president waving to fans with Melania by his side, and one from the inauguration.

Patty Wood said the photos gave a negative impression of their relationship, showing signs of trouble and tension.

Since Donald Trump became president in 2016, Melania was often seen walking with her head down and looking a little stressed around him. In the pictures, the couple did not look comfortable or relaxed with each other.

They rarely locked eyes, often looking away, showing signs of distance or discomfort. The expert also noticed small details, like how the First Lady’s hand hung, a usual sign of tension. There was one exception where her hand looked more relaxed, suggesting a brief easing of her usual stress.

An isolated birthday that raised some eyebrows

On Melania Trump’s 49th birthday in April 2019, the White House posted an official photo in which the first lady was seen sitting alone on a couch in an office. She was not smiling, and no family members, friends or even Donald Trump appeared in the picture — only press photographers and their equipment.

Refinery29 labeled the photo “pretty harsh” because it showed the first lady alone. People on social media also criticized the image.

Despite the reaction, the White House did not respond. It remains unclear whether the photo reflected her loneliness or simply fueled speculation.

Speculation about Melania Trump being in love with Justin Trudeau

During the G7 summit in August 2019, a photographer captured a moment in which Melania Trump greeted Justin Trudeau with a slight peck on the cheek, as the first lady bent slightly toward him while her husband, Donald Trump, stood in the foreground.

He appeared serious, with downcast eyes and tightened lips. The moment quickly fueled internet speculation about their relationship, with people joking and over-analyzing her body language.

The internet even started a hashtag, #MelaniaLovesTrudeau, which trended for months. Body language expert Patty Wood, speaking to InStyle, said Melania’s posture and her arm net suggested pleasure and comfort, comparing it to a romantic gesture.

Meanwhile, Kenzie Bryant in Vanity Fair noted that Melania appeared to enjoy the moment with Trudeau and seemed comfortable.

