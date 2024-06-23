Melania Trump Returns — Ex-FLOTUS to Hold Exclusive LGBTQ Fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago

Former First Lady Melania Trump is apparently stepping back into the political spotlight with a high-profile fundraising event for the Log Cabin Republicans, the largest conservative LGBTQ+ group in the U.S. This will mark her second time hosting the group at her Mar-a-Lago residence this year, aligning her support with her husband Donald Trump's re-election campaign. According to an invite obtained by Politico, Melania is the headliner for the event, scheduled for July 8.

BREAKING: Melania Trump will be hosting a second fundraiser for @LogCabinGOP at Trump Tower on July 8th pic.twitter.com/7Da1SuGP7z — FLOTUS Report (@MELANIAJTRUMP) June 18, 2024

The fundraiser, with tickets priced at $100,000 per head, reflects her commitment to the Log Cabin Republicans. "While this is Mrs Trump's second event in 2024 for Log Cabin, she's participated in many events for Log Cabin over the years," said Morgan Ortagus, a spokesperson from the Trump-era State Department, in an interview with the Daily Mail. "The event in NYC is in her home. So not only is she helping Log Cabin, she is opening her home to them."

“MELANIA TRUMP HEADLINES FUNDRAISER FOR LGBT GROUP” pic.twitter.com/AHwJD674s2 — Donald J. Trump 🇺🇸 TRUTH POSTS (@TruthTrumpPosts) April 23, 2024

Ortagus emphasized the significance of the event for the party. "As a longtime supporter of Log Cabin Republicans, it is encouraging to see the former President and former First Lady setting the tone in our party to support an organization that is vital to our grassroots efforts, to winning the youth vote, and to winning the general election in November," she added.

Melania's involvement with the Log Cabin Republicans is not new. In April, she hosted a star-studded event at her Mar-a-Lago residence, marking her return to the political scene. Held in the Tea Room of the private Palm Beach Club, the event attracted around 60 guests, including celebrities like Caitlyn Jenner, Dr. Mehmet Oz, and Elizabeth Ailes, as well as prominent GOP members from Palm Beach and NYC. Co-hosted by Bill White and Bryan Eure, the event saw ticket prices soar to $50,000, with proceeds earmarked for Donald and other Republican candidates' 2024 election campaigns, as per Yahoo! News.

Melania Trump has been largely absent from the Trump campaign trail so far. Now, she’s finally hosting a fundraiser: for LGBTQ+ group the Log Cabin#LGBTQ #LGBTQNews pic.twitter.com/fDop3TL1a3 — PinkNews (@PinkNews) April 9, 2024

Richard Grenell, Donald's ambassador to Germany and the former Director of National Intelligence, presided over the April event and introduced Melania to the podium. According to a source from Page Six, the event aimed to 'raise funds to inform voters in crucial swing states about President Trump's LGBT record and his goals for his second term.' The source added, "Grenell unveiled [Melania's] leadership role in what will be an unprecedented outreach initiative to gay and lesbian voters… the most significant of any Republican presidential candidate in American history."

Despite her active role in these fundraising events, Melania has noticeably stayed away from her husband's campaign trail and court trials. Her absence from public political activities has been a point of discussion, especially considering her husband's ongoing legal issues. According to People, Melania has seemingly chosen to remain silent on Donald's legal battles to avoid drawing attention to herself and their son, Barron Trump. Donald was found guilty of 34 felony charges for falsifying business records to conceal hush money payments to former adult film star Stormy Daniels.

"Melania believes this is a political assassination, but she knows exactly who she married," a source close to her revealed. "For this reason, she has chosen to stay away from media attention to protect herself and her son Barron." The source added that Melania is focused on keeping 18-year-old Barron in a protective 'bubble' at their Mar-a-Lago estate. The political insider noted, "It is very unlikely she will say much about this unless the comment would be about a political witch hunt, which she definitely believes to be true, She will probably always be mad at him for many of the things he does. But since she has carved out a life that does not include him all of the time, she is able to deal with it."