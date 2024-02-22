GoFundMe Won't 'End' Viral Fundraiser for Trump's $355M NY Fine: 'Within Terms of Service'

In response to mounting concerns, GoFundMe has issued a statement addressing a controversial page created following Donald Trump's NY civil fraud judgment. The platform has clarified its stance, stating that the fundraiser in question does not violate its policies.

Jalen Drummond, the director of public affairs for Go Fund Me also a former Trump WH spokesperson, told Newsweek: This fundraiser is currently within our terms of service. — The Trump Crisis 🎯 (@RWTrollPatrol) February 20, 2024

The initiative, started by Elena Cardone, wife of renowned real estate magnate Grant Cardone, has amassed over $500,000 in donations. The funds are intended to assist Trump in settling his hefty $355 million fine, as highlighted by Yahoo! Entertainment. Despite its fundraising success, the campaign has faced backlash on social media, with several individuals voicing their disapproval of GoFundMe's decision to host the fundraiser.

Amid the chaos, some individuals resorted to sharing screenshots of the company's terms of service. A spokesperson from GoFundMe addressed the situation in an interview with Newsweek, affirming that the page adhered to its terms and services despite the criticisms circulating on social media.

Consequently, the fundraiser is set to proceed, enabling more MAGA supporters to contribute funds towards assisting the embattled billionaire and business tycoon. However, despite the impressive amount raised thus far, an expert dismissed it as a futile endeavor, noting that it would barely make a difference given the sum Trump owes.

Dr. Mark Shanahan, a lecturer from the University of Surrey, shared his perspective on the issue: "It's notable that it has raised less than $0.5m in three days. That won't even cover the interest he owes." He added, "While any decision on whether he has to pay up could well be held up in the appeals process is Trump's lawyers can find sufficient reason to persuade the judiciary to return his cases to court—by no means a given—he will still have to deposit much of what he owes in escrow. He'll need much more than faithful MAGAs to meet the court's demands."

It is worth noting that Trump is obligated to pay a 9% interest rate on the damages, as stipulated by the state of New York. Furthermore, according to a pre-trial ruling, the fine will escalate daily until Trump meets the requirements, something that has been iterated by many legal experts as well.

A recent ruling on Friday found Trump and key executives at The Trump Organization guilty of fraud for exaggerating asset values to secure better deals from lenders and insurers. Conversely, numerous X users, formerly Twitter, voiced apprehensions about the GoFundMe page, calling for its closure. One user wrote, "Hey @gofundme I think you have to shut this down. Trump can't profit from his crime according to your guidelines."

Another user wrote, "Dear @gofundme, the Trump fundraiser violates your rules unless you will fund people CONVICTED of financial and violent crimes as Trump has been." A third user wrote, "If true, Trump is violating your rules by accepting donations to repay himself for his defense. 'GoFundMe does not allow campaigns for the legal defense of financial crimes.' Trump is violating your terms & any funds shouldn't reach him." In a recent post on Truth Social, Trump criticized Judge Arthur Engoron as "crooked" and labeled Letitia James as "totally corrupt."