Robert F. Kennedy Jr. To Skip His 70th Birthday Fundraiser After Celebs Ditch His Party Invite

On January 17, 2024, Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will mark his 70th birthday. In December, a glamorous fundraiser gala featuring former boxer Mike Tyson, singers Andrea Bocelli and Dionne Warwick, and actor Martin Sheen, who played the US president on West Wing, was announced by American Values 2024, the super PAC supporting Kennedy Jr.'s presidential bid. But the famous attendees turned down the offer and said they wouldn't be coming to the birthday benefit. As per Page Six, it's been reported that the political scion himself has backed out of his intention to go to the function last minute.

"Kennedy Jr. will no longer be attending the Jan. 22 event, which is being planned by a super PAC that is backing his presidential run", his press team informed The Daily Beast in a statement on Monday. Legendary singer Warwick instantly denied being part of the event via X, "I don’t know anything about this event. I did not agree to it and I certainly won’t be there," she clarified. “If you are going to lie on my name, at least lie about something cool: ‘Revealed: Dionne collaborates with Rihanna on new album.’” she added. Veteran actor Sheen posted Instagram highlights saying, “I wholeheartedly support President Joe Biden and the democratic ticket for 2024. I do not endorse RFK Jr nor will I be attending his party."

Bradley Whitford, who portrayed Sheen's deputy chief of staff in the White House on the television series, restated on X that Sheen did not endorse Kennedy. "There's a story going around saying that Martin Sheen is supporting @RobertKennedyJr for president. The story is incorrect." In a statement to CBS News, Kennedy press secretary Stefanie Spear clarified the confusion saying that the Kennedy campaign does not have "anything to do with organizing this event." "The campaign has no knowledge of who is attending and can't confirm or deny anyone's participation, either as entertainment or as a guest," she said.

Meanwhile, in the presidential contest, Kennedy Jr. made a notable impact; the independent candidate qualified on the Utah ballot. According to campaign spokesperson Spear, Utah is the first state where the campaign has collected signatures and is eligible to appear on the ballot. As reported by APNNews, Kennedy Jr. said, “This process is forcing us to build our army now,” he said. “And we’re going to have a better army on the street and in the trenches in November 2024.” The nephew of late Democratic President John F. Kennedy and the son of former senator and US Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, Kennedy Jr. is being supported by American Values 2024, a super PAC that has promised to spend up to $15 million to help him get on the ballot in states that matter.

