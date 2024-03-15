Vladamir Putin Believed the Prosecution of Ex-President Trump Shows the ‘Rottenness’ of US Politics

Russian President Vladimir Putin has finally commented on the ongoing legal battles that former U.S. President Donald Trump is embroiled in, and the former views these prosecutions to be politically motivated. Putin also insinuated he perceived this to be the result of the deep-rooted corruption within the American political system.

Speaking at an Eastern Economic Forum event in Vladivostok, Putin shared his views on the prosecution of Trump, stating, "As for the prosecution of Trump, for us what is happening in today’s conditions, in my opinion, is good because it shows the rottenness of the American political system, which cannot pretend to teach others democracy."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dennis Grombkowski

Putin further asserted, “Everything that is happening with Trump is the persecution of a political rival for political reasons. That’s what it is. And this is being done in front of the public of the United States and the whole world.” Opinion polls thus far indicate that Trump remains in the lead as the Republican Party’s candidate for the 2024 presidential election. Furthermore, during his tenure in the White House, Trump often boasted about his positive relations with Putin. However, critics raised doubts about Trump's approach to dealing with Putin.

At present, Trump is muddled in numerous criminal cases, including an indictment for his 'efforts' to change the results of the 2020 presidential election, in which he was defeated by Joe Biden. While Trump faced investigations for a potential conspiracy with Russia during the 2016 election, the findings of special counsel Robert Mueller did not seem to come up with sufficient evidence to back up the claims of coordination between Trump's campaign and Moscow.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by James Devaney

As per AP News, Trump suggested that he could smoothly resolve the ongoing dispute in Ukraine if he were to regain the presidency, though he has not revealed any specifics about how he would do this. Regarding Trump’s statements, Putin stated, "We hear that Mr. Trump says that he will solve pressing problems in a few days, including the Ukrainian crisis. Well, this cannot but bring happiness. This is good." However, Putin further said, “What to expect from the future, no matter who the president is, it’s hard for us to say, but it’s unlikely that anything will change radically.”

Putin further exclaimed that the Biden government has a deep-rooted anti-Russian bias, making it hard to change the course of bilateral relations. Putin’s statements come at a time when tensions between Moscow and Washington have soared, especially following Russia’s deployment of tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February 2022. This move led to extreme Western sanctions and increased military assistance to Ukraine.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Sean Gallup

In addition to the current scenario in the United States, Russia is also preparing for its presidential election in 2024. According to Reuters, when asked about his potential candidature, Putin remained quiet, stating that decisions related to his political future would be announced following the Russian parliament's determination of the election date.

Putin’s statements highlight the complicated interplay between international politics and domestic legal matters, as well as the unmatched opinions on the U.S. political system both at home and abroad. It serves as a prompt that political advancements in the United States have ripple effects that extend way beyond its borders, molding the narratives and opinions of leaders worldwide.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 29, 2023. It has since been updated.