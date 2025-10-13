Melania Trump May Have a ‘Meghan Markle-Style’ Image Makeover – If She Does This One Thing in Her Upcoming Documentary

Melania Trump‘s documentary is just a few months away from arriving in the cinemas. The highly publicized project will hit the screens on January 30, 2026, offering a rare peek into the current First Lady’s otherwise private life. Amazon reportedly paid $40 million for the rights of the film and follows the First Lady in the 20 days before the 2025 inauguration.

Experts are speculating what to expect from the upcoming project and if it will be able to reshape her image. The OTT boom has given several celebrities to share a lesser-known side of their life with the audience. The documentaries help the controversial celebs to rebrand themselves as the ‘humane’ and vulnerable side of them is brought to light. The latest example is a Netflix documentary on Charlie Sheen, ‘Two and a Half Men‘ fame, who has otherwise led a very controversial lifestyle, including his battle with drug addiction.

For Melania, it’s a golden opportunity to open up and reconnect with the audience while Donald Trump has three more years in the presidency. An expert has noted that Melania could be the next Meghan Markle and Victoria Beckham but it depends on “how she controls the narrative surrounding her and her transformation.”

🚨 BREAKING: First Lady Melania Trump’s documentary, titled “MELANIA,” will be released exclusively in theaters on January 30, 2026 in the U.S. and select territories overseas, Amazon MGM Studios announced. The feature film follows the First Lady in the 20 days leading up to… pic.twitter.com/7SORPqT4Hm — FLOTUS Report (@MELANIAJTRUMP) October 9, 2025

In an exclusive interview with The Mirror US, David E. Johnson, CEO of Strategic Vision PR Group observed, “Markle and Beckham were successful in how they rebranded themselves because they controlled a carefully scripted and planned campaign that told compelling stories of their reinvention.”

“For Markle, it was from Suits actress to royal princess to humanitarian and lifestyle expert. For Beckham, it was from famous pop star to designer. The transition to their new brand told a story that the public followed and bought into,” he explained (via Irish Star).

Johnson added that unlike Markle and Beckham, Melania Trump is a very private person and her identity is limited to Donald Trump’s presidency and the controversies that emerged thereafter.

He added that if Melania aspires to have “a Beckham- or Markle-style transformation,” she’ll need to open up. He suggested that the First Lady has to “humanize her image” and present a “compelling ‘life after the White House’ narrative that isn’t defined by Donald Trump.”

Though it’s a big project with an impressive marketing budget, the show’s success will depend on how the audience ultimately perceives Melania’s attempt at rebranding herself. The show, therefore, has to be authentic. Johnson points out that “if it seems contrived, forced, and inauthentic,” the show will be a flop.

Melania Trump talks about her upcoming $40 million documentary on Amazon. It sounds more insufferable than I thought it was going to be. Her “responsibilities” of packing, moving, and decorating the White House? Vapid. pic.twitter.com/QGokWLyDbN — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) January 13, 2025

However, this isn’t the first time fans will be able to get a better look at Melania’s intriguing life and her role as a wife, mother, and First Lady. In 2024, she published a memoir titled ‘Melania’ in which she talked in length about her childhood, her modelling career, how she met Donald Trump, with whom she has been married for 20 years now, and her experience as the First Lady during her husband’s first term.

The upcoming documentary, on the other hand, will only focus on behind-the-scenes of just 20 days before the 2025 inaugration as “she orchestrates inauguration plans, navigates the complexities of the White House transition, and re-enters public life with her family,” reads the official description. The Amazon-backed project will comprise of exclusive footage of private conversations, meetings, and never-before-seen environments.