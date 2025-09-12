Charlie Sheen’s Estranged Daughter in Tears After Shocking Netflix Doc Bombshell

Charlie Sheen’s Netflix documentary has stirred up more than just Hollywood buzz—it left his estranged daughter Sami Sheen in tears. The 21-year-old social media star took to TikTok on Thursday, posting a somber video of herself staring straight at the camera while emotional music played in the background. In the caption, she revealed her heartbreak after watching her father open up about her role in his fight for sobriety.

“I didn’t know I was the reason he got sober,” Sami wrote, before adding that the Netflix feature was “honestly, a 10/10 documentary.”

The bombshell revelation came from Sheen’s new Netflix doc, aka Charlie Sheen, which dropped alongside his freshly released memoir, The Book of Sheen: A Memoir. In both, the 59-year-old actor admits that Sami was the key turning point in his battle with addiction.

According to Sheen, the wake-up call happened in 2017 during a simple car ride—except he wasn’t the one driving. After becoming too inebriated to pick up his daughter from an appointment, he asked a family friend to handle it.

“On the drive back to my house, Sam was very quiet,” Sheen recalled. “I didn’t need to be clairvoyant to know exactly what she was thinking. Why is Dad not driving again? Why isn’t it just the two of us in the car like it used to be? When will that moment ever return? When will Dad ever return? I miss him.”

thank you all for the wonderful feedback this has garnered! lovely gifts here on my Six-Oh! I gotta share some of the credit (with a trio of contributors),

en route to this cover:

@theskinsane

⁦@HigherDose⁩ @steak

x.

©️ pic.twitter.com/Uhx7Ha8p4E — Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) September 3, 2025

Sheen confessed that in that moment, he saw himself through his daughter’s eyes and realized he had to make a change. “There was only one thing that felt worse than betraying myself, and that was failing my children,” he wrote. “In that car, on that day, with my best friend and a child I adore, I joined Sam in those mirrors and saw a guy who was desperate to finally come home for real.”

From there, the star said he got serious about sobriety. “Life comes down to doers and talkers, and there was really nothing left for me to say,” Sheen reflected. “Sam wasn’t my final straw; she was my first harvest.” The actor marked December 12, 2017, as the day he officially quit drinking and has stayed sober since.

But despite the heartfelt tribute, Sami has made it clear that their father-daughter relationship remains rocky. Speaking on the Casual Chaos podcast earlier this year, she said their estrangement deepened after a heated text exchange in 2024 spiraled out of control.

Watching the Charlie Sheen doc. Does he look a little rough? Sure. But for a 60 year, HIV-positive male who spent decades binging on blow and crack, he looks pretty damn good. pic.twitter.com/wSUaZ4C6vz — Pattio (@PHClapp) September 11, 2025

“I’ve had him blocked for a minute now,” Sami revealed. “I had to block his email as well, and then he actually got a new number on Christmas to text me other crazy stuff where I had to block that number. I had to put a stop to it and tell him, ‘Do not contact me ever again because this is crazy.’”

While Sami seems determined to keep her distance, Sheen is still holding out hope. In a recent interview, he admitted, “There’s some stuff going on with Sami, but we’ll fix it.” Reflecting on life, the actor added, “I’ve got more days behind me than in front of me and that’s fine. But what I try to tell my kids is, ‘Dude, you’re going to be here so long after I’m not. So try to hang on to at least 10 percent of what I’m saying. I guarantee it will come in handy somewhere, I promise it.’”

For now, the documentary that was meant to celebrate Sheen’s story has also reopened old wounds for his family.