When Charlie Sheen Lashed Out At Kim Kardashian

Two And A Half Men star Charlie Sheen once made the headlines for a heated Twitter rant about Kim Kardashian. Known for his blunt opinions, Sheen decided to call out the reality TV star publicly in 2015, after an alleged act of hers rubbed him the wrong way.

The reason for the rant, according to Sheen, was that Kardashian refused to give an autograph to a 6-year-old fan. The child, who happened to be a huge Kim Kardashian fan was left heartbroken by the supposed rejection. Sheen added that the girl was his friend’s daughter and that she cried about it “every night” before she went to sleep at the time.

Feeling outraged, Sheen took to Twitter and didn’t hold back with his words, writing “News flash. You suck! You are lucky that anyone cares about your gross and giggle (sic) bag of funk you dare call an a**.” He continued by telling Kim Kardashian to show gratitude to her fans or to “go f*** yourself.”

Sheen didn’t just stop there. The Scary Movie star even mentioned her then-husband, Kanye West, in his rant. “My apologies to your hubby, great guy I’m sure. I hope his vision returns one day,” wrote Sheen.

The harsh condemnation of the influencer went viral very quickly. However, Sheen soon deleted the tweet. Despite removing it, he told TMZ that he still stands by his words.

Speaking further about Kim, Sheen quipped, “Zero gratitude, zero awareness, zero talent,” calling her a “pox on the face of entertainment.” He claimed the tweet wasn’t meant to go public and that it was posted accidentally. However, he didn’t shy away from explaining his frustration.

Charlie Sheen went into detail about the incident, beginning with how the young girl approached Kim Kardashian for an autograph, alleging that the influencer asked her assistant to “handle this” instead. He further claimed that the assistant hopped into a car with Kardashian and drove away without attending to the child.

Charlie Sheen ended up apologizing for his tweets eventually, admitting that he acted poorly, tweeting that he was ” really embarrassed” about his actions.

“I was already pissed about some other crap that had nothing to do with you. I heard a story that bothered me. Wrote some trash you didn’t deserve. Ever. I’m an idiot as often as I’m a genius. That day, clearly I was the former. xox c #ShutUpSheen,” wrote Sheen.

Kim Kardashian, on the other hand, denied the incident ever having taken place. Speaking to TMZ, a source close to the reality TV star claimed that Sheen’s allegations were untrue. They chimed in on her behalf at the time, saying that she would never deny an autograph, especially to a child.