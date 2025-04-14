Melania Trump’s Memoir Reveals First Meeting with Trump—And a Dig at His Ex

Melania Trump may have been out of the limelight during the second presidential term of Donald Trump. Now, she is coming with her documentary and has already released a memoir about her life. The goal of her memoir is to let people know her hidden side and her history. She says people have several misconceptions about her and people troll her, so the book can clarify them.

The 54-year-old talked about her career as a model, her upbringing and her relationship with Donald Trump. Many people think she can’t stand her husband, but she has always been supportive of him in her own way. In her self-titled memoir, ‘Melania,’ she took a dig at Trump’s ex-wife. He was married to Ivana during that time.

In her memoir, Melania talks about how she met Trump in her twenties. She recalls the moment she met Trump, he was with a blonde woman. She and Trump met at the Kit Kat Club, which was a popular spot in the 90s. She was in the exclusive VIP area, and it was her glamorous night in the town. Even while Trump was with a blond woman, that didn’t stop him from coming to her.

Melania, my New Book, is now available nationwide. I hope you enjoy stories from my childhood, the White House years, how I became a model, our beautiful wedding, and so much more. My Story. My Perspective. The Truth. https://t.co/XJN18tMllg pic.twitter.com/h28laLMRso — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) October 8, 2024

Melania says the moment the woman moved away from the table, Trump got up to talk to her. She says, “His eyes filled with curiosity and interest, and seizing the opportunity, he took the seat next to mine and started a conversation.” Trump asked her about her home in Slovenia, world travels, and experience in New York.

She recalls that their conversation captivated her. She was smitten by his charm and easy-going nature. Moreover, she explains how the club was busy, but Trump was only focused on their interaction. This made her feel like the center of his world. She was drawn to his magnetic energy.

That night, Trump made a move on her the moment he found himself alone. He asked for her number. She declined to give her number but asked for his instead. Trump took out his business card and wrote his two numbers on it. Later that night, Melania rang his phone and left him a voicemail.

Melania Trump thinks she’s all that. In her new book she addresses whether she married Donald Trump for his money: “I had earned my fortune and could easily have captured the attention of numerous celebrities, if I had so desired.” Her ego is as big as his. pic.twitter.com/wxWEsNfq8n — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) October 6, 2024

Trump immediately called her the same night. He invited her for the weekend at his home in Bedford, New York. To impress her, he even offered to pick her up in his black Mercedes. They are an unusual couple with a huge age gap, but they have been together for over 20 years. Melania shares how she saw his authenticity and felt an instant connection. She was 28 at that time and liked that he was hardworking and successful.

He was also humble and down to earth. In her early days with him, she says she felt so much joy and happiness at a deep level. Their connection was natural and undeniable as she felt immediately at ease with him.