Melania Trump Finally Responds to the One Misconception Trolls Can’t Let Go

We have all seen the memes on social media that take a dig at First Lady Melania Trump whether it’s her body language or facial expressions, netizens always have something to say about her.

We may think Melania may be unaware of all this, but she recently said that she is aware of all the misconceptions people have about her.

She had a candid and blunt answer when asked about the biggest thing the public gets wrong about her. In the past few months, we saw her disappear from the limelight and take a backseat from her husband Trump’s election campaign. People considered her absence as her not being interested in the election or being supportive of Trump.

As per Tyla, the 54-year-old former model revealed, “I am very involved at home. I give a lot of advice to my husband and tell him how it is and how I see it. I’m not backing off. I tell him the truth.” She further says that after speeches, the kids call her to give their messages since he listens to her.

Besides, she revealed that maybe she gets judged differently because she is always by his side. She says, “When you walk into a room, everybody knows the person. Sometimes people see you with that man and maybe they know more about the man, and they judge you or see you differently.” In this scenario, she has emphasized the importance of being secure in who she is and what she stands for.

She says that people think she’s shy, but she isn’t and knows what she wants; that’s why she’s selective. Another reason she has been away from the media is her upcoming documentary on her life at the White House. It began shooting in November, so that’s what has kept her busy in general.

.@FLOTUS Melania Trump honors courageous women at the International Women of Courage Award Ceremony. ‘Today we celebrate courage, a strength that is based in love. This truth is illustrated in our honorees who prove that love can inspire extraordinary valor.’ ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QzBlW55yLk — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 1, 2025

Recently, she came out in public and even gave a women’s speech. Her speech may sounded weird to some, but she was there all confident. Also, she has always supported her husband even when he has received backlash from the public. In her speech, she said, “I have harnessed the power of love as a source of strength during challenging times.”

Her speech was all about courage and calling out for justice. She had somehow linked stories of the bravery of other women to her life. And people were not able to digest that. Social media users were quick to comment with things such as–my god, is she creepy!

Another user commented how bizarre her delivery of the speech was; words were entirely hollow and read from the teleprompter. Moreover, one person commented she sounds insincere. Maybe her impact from the speech did not come as intended to people and they felt it was not sincere at all.